How Many Voters Will Cast Their Ballots In Pune's Municipal Council & Panchayat Elections?

Voters | Representational Image I File

Pune: A total of 6,34,940 voters will be eligible to vote across these 17 civic bodies in rural parts of Pune district. Baramati is the largest civic body, as it has 41 corporators. In the last elections, the unified Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) dominated them with 40 seats, while one went to others.

According to information provided by the SEC and District Administration, voting will take place at 730 centres across the district. More than 200 centres have increased compared to last time. A total of 811 Electronic Voting Machine Control Units (EVM CUs) and 1,623 Ballot Units (BUs) will be available for people to cast votes. According to the State Election Commissioner, the voter list as of 1st July 2025 will be considered; however, it will be rectified for duplicate voters and ward-related changes.

The SEC has announced the model code of conduct for these elections, and instructions have been given to the district administration and rural police that preventive actions must be taken so that elections happen in fair and equal surroundings. Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi said, “We target a 75% voter turnout this year compared to last time’s 71%. We have received proposals for the externment of notorious habitual criminals across the district. In the coming days, action will be taken swiftly.”

Enhanced Digital Access and Voter Information

To improve transparency and voter convenience, the SEC is rolling out a new mobile app and leveraging its State Commission website. Through these digital platforms, voters will be able to easily find their personal information and their specific ward details. SEC will also provide comprehensive information about all candidates, which will include the affidavit they have submitted to the SEC.

Polling Centre Rules

Regarding mobile phones at the polling centres, voters can take their mobile phones inside the premises, but they will not be allowed to use them while actually casting their vote. The final decision on allowing or restricting mobile usage in specific areas within the centre premises will rest with the election returning officer.