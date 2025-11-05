 VIDEO: Female Leopard Captured In Nashik's Mauje Odha, Sent To Wildlife Center For Treatment
VIDEO: Female Leopard Captured In Nashik's Mauje Odha, Sent To Wildlife Center For Treatment

VIDEO: Female Leopard Captured In Nashik's Mauje Odha, Sent To Wildlife Center For Treatment

According to the information received, the movement of the leopard in the Mauje Odha area in the last few days had created an atmosphere of fear among farmers and citizens

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 07:31 PM IST
VIDEO: Female Leopard Captured In Nashik's Mauje Odha, Sent To Wildlife Center For Treatment | Sourced

Nashik: A female leopard was successfully captured by a team of the Forest Department this morning in the Jadhav Vasti area of Mauje Odha in Nashik circle. The leopard was trapped in a cage in group number 150 owned by Shivaji Jadhave. The Forest Department has taken her into custody and sent her to the Wildlife Treatment Center, Mhasrul, for preliminary examination and further action.

According to the information received, the movement of the leopard in the Mauje Odha area in the last few days had created an atmosphere of fear among farmers and citizens. The Forest Department had installed the cage based on information from the locals. This morning, the leopard was trapped in the cage and was immediately rescued. The team led by Forest Range Officer Sumit Nirmal took this action. The leopard will be released to a suitable place after treatment in Mhasrul.

In Nashik, leopards have been caught in areas like Chandshi, Chehdi, Vadner, Artillery Centre, and other outskirts in the last few months. These incidents have increased human-wildlife conflict. Conservator of Forests G. Mallikarjuna said, “More than 20 leopards have been rescued in Nashik in 2025. Citizens should be alert at night and provide information.” Although the citizens of the area have been relieved, they have been asked to be alert about the presence of leopards.

