 Mumbai: Commuters Flock To Metro 3 As CSMT Local Train Strike Disrupts Travel
The sudden protest at CSMT Railway station was staged in opposition to an FIR filed against two railway engineers in connection with the June 9 Mumbra train accident, which claimed five lives.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 08:36 PM IST
Mumbai: Mumbai Metro Line 3’s CSMT station witnessed huge passenger rush following a sudden motormen strike on Central Railways' CSMT station. The sudden protest at CSMT Railway station was staged in opposition to an FIR filed against two railway engineers in connection with the June 9 Mumbra train accident, which claimed five lives.

A long queue was seen at CSMT station as local trains were disrupted. Even though the local train services resumed, many passengers complained of overcrowding in the trains. Train operations were suspended until 6.45 pm which left thousands of commuters stranded at one of Mumbai’s busiest stations.

Why Were The Motormen Protesting?

The Government Railway Police (GRP) had registered an FIR against two engineers in the Mumbra accident, citing negligence. The probe found that a section of track replaced four days before the mishap had been left unwelded, leading to the derailment and the death of five passengers.

The National Railway Mazdoor Union (NRMU) and Central Railway Mazdoor Union (CRMU) jointly launched Thursday’s protest, demanding that the FIR be withdrawn.

Speaking to IANS during the protest, Central Railway Workers' Union Sanjeev Kumar Dubey said, "The issue is that our associates were wrongly targeted based on an incorrect report prepared by a certain official against them. Sections 105, 125A, and 125B were applied, which should not have been applied. According to Section 218A of the Lokayukta Act, 2019, before taking any such action against a government officer, proper permission must be obtained..."

Central Raiwlay shares Update

Taking to their official social media handle on X, the Central Railway posted, "The protest of Employees at CSMT on account of FIR by GRP against two engineers has been pacified and trains have restarted at 18.45 from CSMT."

