Mumbai News: 36-Year-Old BMC Employee Duped Of ₹3.9 Lakh In Cyber Fraud After Receiving Fake Bank Call; Case Registered

Tardeo police probe cyber fraud in which a BMC employee was duped of ₹3.9 lakh through a fake bank verification app | Representational Image

Mumbai: Cybercriminals, using the pretext of bank verification calls, duped a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employee of Rs 3.9 lakh. The fraudsters posed as bank officials, claiming international transactions were being made from his credit card, and tricked him into downloading an APK file.

Through this, they siphoned money from his three credit cards. The incident occurred in Tardeo, and the local police have registered a case against unidentified persons..

Fraudsters Impersonate Bank Officials

According to the FIR, the complainant, Pankaj Veera Babaria, 36, a resident of Tulsiwadi, Tardeo, lives with his family and holds three credit cards Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda’s One More Card, and RBL Bank for personal use. On October 23 around 5 p.m., Babaria received a call from an unknown number.

Victim Tricked Into Installing Malware

The caller, pretending to be a bank representative, claimed that “international transactions were being made from his credit card, and money was being deducted.” Keeping Babaria engaged on the call, the fraudster sent him an APK file named “YES CREDIT CARD.apk” via WhatsApp, asking him to download it.

Fraudulent Transactions Across Three Cards

After gaining Babaria’s trust, the fraudster requested details of his other two credit cards, citing “technical issues” in processing payments. Believing the caller to be genuine, Babaria shared details of his One More and RBL credit cards as well.

Soon after, 14 unauthorized transactions amounting to Rs 3,90,433 were made across all three credit cards. Additionally, Babaria later noticed that another Rs 1,79,379 had been debited from his bank account.

Police Launch Investigation

Based on the complaint, the Tardeo police have registered an FIR under sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act. The police have launched a probe to trace the culprits behind the sophisticated cyber fraud.

