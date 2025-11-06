Gorai Mangrove Park To Open Soon, Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal |

Mumbai: The Gorai mangrove park will be opened to public soon, Piyush Goyal, north Mumbai M.P. and Union minister stated on Thursday. The Dahisar mangrove park will be opened thereafter. Being built at a cost of ₹110 cr , these projects will be redefining the green identity of north Mumbai, he added.

Implementation of the various projects picked up pace after Goyal was elected as MP in May 2024. He has neen consistently following up these projects by directly interacting with senior government and civic officials.

Last such review was held recently in first week on November 2025.

``Projects like the Gorai Mangrove Park — India’s first dedicated mangrove-themed urban biodiversity park — and the Dahisar Mangrove Park will not only boost sustainable tourism but also strengthen the city’s natural defenceline against calamities such as cyclones and soil erosion,” Goyal observed.

The Gorai Mangrove Park, being developed by the mangrove cell of the state government at a cost of Rs 30 cr.

Its core features include an 800-metre -long eco-sensitive elevated wooden mangrove trail weaving through mangrove forests to allow close-up, non-intrusive experiences; a ground plus two mangrove interpretation centre featuring digital exhibits, models, and interactive displays explaining the role of mangroves in biodiversity, coastal resilience, and carbon sequestration;

Root and canopy level observation decks, educational signage, and visitor facilities designed with a low ecological footprint and green landscaping.

Building upon the success of Gorai, the Dahisar mangrove park represents the next leap in Mumbai’s eco-tourism landscape, the only place in Mumbai where one can feel the endless expanse of the mangrove forest and intense urbanism at the same time. Conceptualized under the theme “Attract, Engage, and Educate,” this Rs 80- crore project is designed to offer a blend of adventure, awareness, and scientific engagement, Goyal noted. It will be spread over an area of 30 hectares.

Both parks reinforce Goyal’s vision to transform “Uttar Mumbai to Uttam Mumbai”, bringing citizens closer to nature, inspiring younger generations, and creating local employment through eco-tourism and conservation-based engagement.

