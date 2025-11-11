'Self-Redevelopment Possible In Navi Mumbai Without Builders,' Says MLA Pravin Darekar | ANI

Navi Mumbai: Self-redevelopment without involving private builders is completely achievable in Navi Mumbai, provided residents show determination, said MLA Pravin Darekar, Chairman of the Maharashtra Housing Self/Group Redevelopment Authority. He was speaking at a seminar on ‘Redevelopment and Self-Redevelopment’ organized by the Navi Mumbai Co-operative Housing Federation at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Hall, Sector 3, on Saturday.

‘Navi Mumbai Needs Self-Redevelopment More Than Mumbai’

Darekar said Navi Mumbai needs self-redevelopment even more than Mumbai, as the city is primarily home to hardworking citizens such as mill workers and mathadi workers.

“About 90–95% of Navi Mumbaikars are from the middle class. They are not living in luxury towers, and that’s why self-redevelopment can succeed here without any developer if residents take the initiative,” he said.

Empowering Citizens Through a Government-Backed Model

Emphasizing the importance of giving control back to housing society members, Darekar said, “The concept of self-redevelopment was not being implemented earlier. I merely gave it shape and brought the developer-driven system into the hands of citizens through a government-backed model. With the support of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, we created a structured framework for self-redevelopment.”

Government Support and Successful Projects

He added that through the Mumbai Bank, the initiative was launched in Mumbai along with a loan policy. “CM Fadnavis personally monitored permissions and intervened whenever there were hurdles. As a result, 2–3 projects were successfully completed,” he said.

Most Demands Accepted During Housing Conference

Recalling a major housing conference held in Goregaon, Darekar noted that 18 demands were presented to then Deputy CM and Housing Minister Devendra Fadnavis, of which 16 were accepted. “A government resolution was issued, giving real momentum to the self-redevelopment scheme,” he said, adding that Fadnavis has since entrusted him with the authority, which now holds ministerial status.

CIDCO Officials Extend Support

Darekar also mentioned that 90–95% of CIDCO officials have supported the implementation of the scheme in Navi Mumbai. “The minutes of the recent meeting held at MHADA will be submitted to the state government, and a positive decision is expected soon for Navi Mumbaikars,” he said.

Appeal to Housing Societies to Take the Lead

He urged housing societies to take the lead in developing their own buildings. “Step by step, success will follow. When residents take charge of their own redevelopment, they gain both ownership and larger living spaces. The authority will extend full cooperation wherever required,” Darekar assured.

Felicitated by Housing Federation

On this occasion, the Navi Mumbai Co-operative Housing Federation felicitated Darekar for his appointment as Chairman of the Maharashtra Housing Self/Group Redevelopment Authority.

Visit to Navi Mumbai’s First Self-Redevelopment Project

After the event, Darekar visited the Paradise Society in Sanpada Sector 8, which is Navi Mumbai’s first self-redevelopment project currently under construction.