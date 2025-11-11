 Delhi's Red Fort Blast Rings Alarm Bells For Mumbai’s Aqua Line 3 Metro Security
Delhi's Red Fort Blast Rings Alarm Bells For Mumbai’s Aqua Line 3 Metro Security

The only response of MMRCL the following day was to put up a board in front of the baggage check machine stating, “Firecrackers Not Allowed.”

S BalakrishnanUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 09:12 PM IST
article-image
Left: Security tightened after the Delhi car blast near New Delhi Railway Station. Right: FPJ sting exposes how explosives went undetected, raising major security concerns in Mumbai Metro’s Aqua Line 3. | ANI/ FPJ, Vijay Gohil

The deadly bomb blast near the Red Fort Metro station in Delhi on Monday has a lesson for Mumbai. The FPJ has been highlighting the lack of security in the underground Aqua Line 3 metro network.

One of its reporters, Poonam Apraj, even conducted a sting operation on October 26 along with photographer Vijay Gohil, by carrying firecrackers from CST Metro station to Churchgate station. No one checked her bag, nor did the fact that she placed the firecrackers inside the station get noticed by any of the security personnel.

MMRCL’s Response Limited to Signboard

The only response of MMRCL the following day was to put up a board in front of the baggage check machine stating, "Firecrackers Not Allowed."

The personnel detailed are from the Maharashtra Security Force, which is an organisation under the state government. But its personnel are not trained to detect explosives, weapons, etc.

Minimal Checks, Maximum Risk

Also, in almost all Aqua Line 3 stations, there is zero checking from the entrances to the ticket counters. Even at the checkpoints, the frisking is very casual. Anyone can enter the premises, which makes these stations most vulnerable to terror attacks. In fact, all these stations are sitting ducks.

Security Oversight Despite Huge Investment

“The government has spent over ₹35,000 crore in building this particular metro network. But it has, for some strange reason, ignored the security dimension,” a police official observed on condition of anonymity. MMRCL officials did not respond to queries from this newspaper.

