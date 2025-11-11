 Redevelopment Expo 2025: A Resounding Success!
Redevelopment Expo 2025: A Resounding Success!

The two-day event at Raymond Trade Show Hall, Thane, on November 8 and 9 2025 attracted over 2,000 attendees, including housing society members, developers, and industry experts.

Updated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 06:06 PM IST
Left To Right: Mr Faiyaz Virani, Mr.Sachin Mirani, Mr.Mahesh_Borkar (Redevelopment Committee Chairman) |

Thane: The CREDAI-MCHI Thane Redevelopment Expo 2025 concluded on a high note, exceeding expectations and marking a significant milestone in Thane's redevelopment journey.

The expo facilitated meaningful interactions, with top developers showcasing innovative projects, expert panels discussing policy updates and community-centric design, and one-on-one consultations guiding societies on redevelopment feasibility and legalities.

"We're thrilled with the response," said Sachin Mirani, President, CREDAI MCHI Thane. "The expo empowered societies to make informed decisions, and we're committed to continuing this momentum."

“The event underscored Thane's redevelopment potential,” said Mahesh Borkar, Chairman, Redevelopment Committee, CREDAI MCHI Thane.

“Redevelopment of Thane’s housing societies, as we saw during the expo, will script a new success story in the growth of our City of Lakes,” said Amit Datar, Vice Chairman, Redevelopment Committee, CREDAI MCHI Thane.

“Attendees were appreciative of the collaborative approach during the event,” said Jitendra Mehta, IPP, CREDAI MCHI Thane. “The successful event augurs well for Thane’s redevelopment,” added Gaurav Sharma, President-Elect, CREDAI MCHI Thane.

Faiyaz Virani, Hon. Secretary, CREDAI-MCHI Thane expressed thanks on behalf of the organising team, to all participants, sponsors, and partners for making the event a resounding success.

