'Cluster Redevelopment On ST Land In Thane Stalled Over Lack Of Alternative Site': Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik |

Thane: The Maharashtra State Transport Corporation's land is in a central location in the city. The cluster scheme will be implemented by the Thane Municipal Corporation on the land of the Thane divisional office and Khopat ST depots. However, the cluster work has been stalled as alternative land is not available for the ST. The cluster scheme is for residents living in unauthorized dangerous buildings. "We fought for them. Therefore, the cluster scheme is important," said Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.

On the other hand, he expressed the opinion that the depot cannot be removed until an alternative space is provided to the ST. He also said that care must be taken so that passengers do not face any inconvenience. He also said that the Thane Municipal Corporation should immediately provide alternative land to the ST. He was speaking at a meeting held at the Thane Municipal Corporation. It was seen in the meeting that the effort to build clusters on the ST lands at Vandana and Khopat through the municipality has not yet moved forward. At this time, Commissioner Saurabh Rao clarified that it is not possible to give the ST the land at Balkum.

The issue of the land at Bata Compound also remains unanswered

The number of residents has increased. Therefore, a permanent space cannot be given to the depot there. He also said that a temporary space could be considered. On the other hand, Sarnaik also mentioned that the issue of the land at Flower Valley and Bata Compound remains unanswered. He also questioned why the scrap vehicles at Flower Valley have not been removed.

Take us into confidence while making any decision

He expressed his displeasure as the cluster issue in the Lokmanyanagar area has also not been resolved yet. He also said that the residents there have not been informed about this scheme. He said that they should be taken into confidence while making any decision.