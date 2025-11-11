Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Reservation Announced For 115 Seats Across 29 Wards; VIDEO

Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) head office | File Photo

Vasai-Virar: The schedule for the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) elections has been announced, and the reservation lottery program took place on Tuesday. Palghar Collector Indurani Jakhar was present at the event.

Total Seats And Ward Structure

The VVMC will have 115 members and a total of 29 wards. Out of the total seats, 58 have been reserved for women. For the 5 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), 3 seats are reserved for women.

For the 5 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST), 3 seats are reserved for women. For the 31 seats reserved for Backward Classes, 16 seats are for women. In the general category, there are 74 seats, out of which 36 are reserved for women.

Political Participation And Reservation Program

The process for the VVMC elections has begun, with functionaries from all political parties and aspiring candidates attending the reservation program. The period for filing objections to the reservation lottery is set from November 17 to November 24.

Collector’s Statement On Next Steps

Collector Indurani Jakhar stated that after addressing the objections, the final reservation details will be sent to the Election Commission.

