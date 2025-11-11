 Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Reservation Announced For 115 Seats Across 29 Wards; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Reservation Announced For 115 Seats Across 29 Wards; VIDEO

Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Reservation Announced For 115 Seats Across 29 Wards; VIDEO

The schedule for the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) elections has been announced, and the reservation lottery program took place on Tuesday. Palghar Collector Indurani Jakhar was present at the event.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 06:27 PM IST
article-image
Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) head office | File Photo

Vasai-Virar: The schedule for the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) elections has been announced, and the reservation lottery program took place on Tuesday. Palghar Collector Indurani Jakhar was present at the event.

Total Seats And Ward Structure

The VVMC will have 115 members and a total of 29 wards. Out of the total seats, 58 have been reserved for women. For the 5 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), 3 seats are reserved for women.

For the 5 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST), 3 seats are reserved for women. For the 31 seats reserved for Backward Classes, 16 seats are for women. In the general category, there are 74 seats, out of which 36 are reserved for women.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Shocker: 29-Year-Old Woman Sexually Assaulted And Robbed Under Sudhir Phadke Bridge In Borivali, Accused Arrested Within Hours
Mumbai Shocker: 29-Year-Old Woman Sexually Assaulted And Robbed Under Sudhir Phadke Bridge In Borivali, Accused Arrested Within Hours
VIDEO: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Inquires About Sanjay Raut’s Health Over Phone Call
VIDEO: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Inquires About Sanjay Raut’s Health Over Phone Call
Bombay High Court Allows Transfer Of Hate Speech Petition Against MLA Gopichand Padalkar To Mumbai
Bombay High Court Allows Transfer Of Hate Speech Petition Against MLA Gopichand Padalkar To Mumbai
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Poll Of Polls Predicts Clear Majority For NDA With 150 Seats, MGT Trails Behind At 90
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Poll Of Polls Predicts Clear Majority For NDA With 150 Seats, MGT Trails Behind At 90

Political Participation And Reservation Program

The process for the VVMC elections has begun, with functionaries from all political parties and aspiring candidates attending the reservation program. The period for filing objections to the reservation lottery is set from November 17 to November 24.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Palghar News: Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Demolishes Over 24,000 Sq Ft Of Illegal...
article-image

Collector’s Statement On Next Steps

Collector Indurani Jakhar stated that after addressing the objections, the final reservation details will be sent to the Election Commission.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Shocker: 29-Year-Old Woman Sexually Assaulted And Robbed Under Sudhir Phadke Bridge In...

Mumbai Shocker: 29-Year-Old Woman Sexually Assaulted And Robbed Under Sudhir Phadke Bridge In...

VIDEO: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Inquires About Sanjay Raut’s Health Over Phone Call

VIDEO: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Inquires About Sanjay Raut’s Health Over Phone Call

Bombay High Court Allows Transfer Of Hate Speech Petition Against MLA Gopichand Padalkar To Mumbai

Bombay High Court Allows Transfer Of Hate Speech Petition Against MLA Gopichand Padalkar To Mumbai

Navi Mumbai News: Doctors Save 31-Year-Old Woman After Removing 4 Kg Rare Splenic Hydatid Cyst...

Navi Mumbai News: Doctors Save 31-Year-Old Woman After Removing 4 Kg Rare Splenic Hydatid Cyst...

'Cluster Redevelopment On ST Land In Thane Stalled Over Lack Of Alternative Site': Transport...

'Cluster Redevelopment On ST Land In Thane Stalled Over Lack Of Alternative Site': Transport...