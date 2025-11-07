 Palghar News: Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Demolishes Over 24,000 Sq Ft Of Illegal Structures In One-Day Drive Across City
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar News: Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Demolishes Over 24,000 Sq Ft Of Illegal Structures In One-Day Drive Across City

Palghar News: Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Demolishes Over 24,000 Sq Ft Of Illegal Structures In One-Day Drive Across City

The Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) has intensified its demolition drive against illegal and unsafe structures across multiple wards, following directives from Municipal Commissioner.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 05:28 PM IST
article-image
VVCMC teams raze unsafe and unauthorised structures during a large-scale demolition drive across Vasai-Virar | X - @vvcmc_official

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) has intensified its demolition drive against illegal and unsafe structures across multiple wards, following directives from Municipal Commissioner.

Special Squads Deployed To Target Unauthorised Constructions

Special squads comprising one senior clerk and four junior engineers per ward have been deployed under the Unauthorised Construction and Encroachment Removal Department to identify and demolish such constructions.

Massive Demolitions Conducted Under Senior Supervision

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Accuses BJP Of Betraying Bihar, Vows INDIA Bloc Will Keep Its Promises
VIDEO: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Accuses BJP Of Betraying Bihar, Vows INDIA Bloc Will Keep Its Promises
'Do Not Have Anything To Share': MEA Reacts To US President Donald Trump's Remarks On India Visit - VIDEO
'Do Not Have Anything To Share': MEA Reacts To US President Donald Trump's Remarks On India Visit - VIDEO
Maharashtra Jeweller Held For ₹2.5 Crore Fake Gold Loan Scam; Accused Supplied Counterfeit Ornaments To Customers Seeking Bank Loans
Maharashtra Jeweller Held For ₹2.5 Crore Fake Gold Loan Scam; Accused Supplied Counterfeit Ornaments To Customers Seeking Bank Loans
Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Urges Opposition To Await High-Level Panel’s Report On ₹300-Crore Pune Land Deal Before Targeting Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Urges Opposition To Await High-Level Panel’s Report On ₹300-Crore Pune Land Deal Before Targeting Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

On November 6, demolition teams carried out action in several areas under the supervision of the Commissioner, Additional Commissioners (North and South), and Deputy Commissioners.

Ward-Wise Details Of The Demolition Drive

In Ward A, demolition was carried out at Shri Ganesh Building (G+3) in Dongarpada, where 300 sq. ft. of dangerous construction was removed. In Ward B, Sai Pooja, Pragati Nagar saw 600 sq. ft. of illegal structures razed.

In Ward C, a major action took place at Manohar Industries (G+3) in Pachpayri, Virar East, where 8,700 sq. ft. of dangerous construction was demolished.In Ward D, near Achole crematorium, 6,500 sq. ft. of illegal structures were cleared.

In Ward E, demolitions were conducted at Dabare Apartments, Murghi Bazaar, and Manoj Apartments, Nalasopara East, removing 3,900 sq. ft. In Ward F, Dhaniv saw 900 sq. ft. of illegal construction brought down.

In Ward G, action continued between Sasunavghar – Walton Hotel to Kinara Dhaba, with 3,300 sq. ft. cleared. In Ward H, at Survey No. 90, Manikpur, 240 sq. ft. of unauthorised structure was removed.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Palghar News: VVMC Demolishes Over 67,000 Sq Ft Of Illegal And Dangerous Structures Across...
article-image

Over 24,000 Sq. Ft. Cleared In A Day

In total, 24,440 sq. ft. of illegal and dangerous construction was demolished on November 6 across Vasai-Virar. According to civic officials, the drive will continue in the coming days to ensure strict action against all unauthorised constructions in the city.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Govt Forms High-Level Committee To Merge Metro Rail Agencies For Unified Operations...

Maharashtra Govt Forms High-Level Committee To Merge Metro Rail Agencies For Unified Operations...

Palghar News: Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Demolishes Over 24,000 Sq Ft Of Illegal...

Palghar News: Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Demolishes Over 24,000 Sq Ft Of Illegal...

Palghar Administration Gears Up For December 2 Civic Polls Across Four Areas

Palghar Administration Gears Up For December 2 Civic Polls Across Four Areas

Mumbai News: Massive Fire Erupts At Dadar Star Mall's McDonald's Outlet; No Injuries Reported |...

Mumbai News: Massive Fire Erupts At Dadar Star Mall's McDonald's Outlet; No Injuries Reported |...

Mumbai Airport Issues Travel Advisory As Flights For Delhi Takes Hit Due To Technical Glitch;...

Mumbai Airport Issues Travel Advisory As Flights For Delhi Takes Hit Due To Technical Glitch;...