Palghar News: Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Demolishes Over 24,000 Sq Ft Of Illegal Structures In One-Day Drive Across City

VVCMC teams raze unsafe and unauthorised structures during a large-scale demolition drive across Vasai-Virar | X - @vvcmc_official

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) has intensified its demolition drive against illegal and unsafe structures across multiple wards, following directives from Municipal Commissioner.

Special Squads Deployed To Target Unauthorised Constructions

Special squads comprising one senior clerk and four junior engineers per ward have been deployed under the Unauthorised Construction and Encroachment Removal Department to identify and demolish such constructions.

Massive Demolitions Conducted Under Senior Supervision

On November 6, demolition teams carried out action in several areas under the supervision of the Commissioner, Additional Commissioners (North and South), and Deputy Commissioners.

वसई विरार शहर महानगरपालिका

अनधिकृत बांधकाम व अतिक्रमण निर्मुलन विभाग

दि.०७/११/२०२५



वसई-विरार शहर महानगरपालिकेमार्फत अनधिकृत बांधकाम निष्कासन करण्याकरीता मा. आयुक्त साो. यांच्या निर्देशानुसार विशेष पथक नेमणूक करण्यात आल्या असून प्रभाग निहाय अनधिकृत बांधकाम व अतिधोकादायक इमारती,… pic.twitter.com/8RxolZTjiM — वसई विरार शहर महानगरपालिका | vvcmc | (@vvcmc_official) November 7, 2025

Ward-Wise Details Of The Demolition Drive

In Ward A, demolition was carried out at Shri Ganesh Building (G+3) in Dongarpada, where 300 sq. ft. of dangerous construction was removed. In Ward B, Sai Pooja, Pragati Nagar saw 600 sq. ft. of illegal structures razed.

In Ward C, a major action took place at Manohar Industries (G+3) in Pachpayri, Virar East, where 8,700 sq. ft. of dangerous construction was demolished.In Ward D, near Achole crematorium, 6,500 sq. ft. of illegal structures were cleared.

In Ward E, demolitions were conducted at Dabare Apartments, Murghi Bazaar, and Manoj Apartments, Nalasopara East, removing 3,900 sq. ft. In Ward F, Dhaniv saw 900 sq. ft. of illegal construction brought down.

In Ward G, action continued between Sasunavghar – Walton Hotel to Kinara Dhaba, with 3,300 sq. ft. cleared. In Ward H, at Survey No. 90, Manikpur, 240 sq. ft. of unauthorised structure was removed.

Also Watch:

Over 24,000 Sq. Ft. Cleared In A Day

In total, 24,440 sq. ft. of illegal and dangerous construction was demolished on November 6 across Vasai-Virar. According to civic officials, the drive will continue in the coming days to ensure strict action against all unauthorised constructions in the city.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/