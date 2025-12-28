‘Truth Has Come Out’: Shaina NC, Sanjay Raut & Other Leaders In Mumbai React To Digvijaya Singh's Social Media Post Praising RSS

Mumbai: Political reactions in Mumbai erupted after senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh praised an old photograph linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on social media, lauding its organisational strength. The senior Congress leader created a flutter by lauding the organisational power of RSS-BJP as he shared Narendra Modi's old picture and said how a grassroots worker went on to become the chief minister and prime minister by sitting at the feet of their leaders.

What Did Digvijay Singh Post Say About RSS?

"I found this picture on the Quora site. It is very impressive. In what way did the grassroots swayamsevak of RSS and the workers of Jan Sangh BJP sit on the floor at the feet of leaders and become the Chief Minister of the state and the Prime Minister of the country? This is the power of the organisation. Jai Siya Ram."

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut questioned Singh’s sudden change in stance, pointing out that the RSS had earlier been criticised by Singh in Parliament. "The RSS never participated in India’s freedom struggle, didn’t hoist the national flag in its offices for 50 years, and is at the forefront of creating religious tension. I saw Digvijay Singh criticise it in Parliament before. What changed suddenly?"

Calling it a good thing, Minister Nitesh Rane said, "If people like Digvijaya Singh have now begun to understand the strength of an organisation like the RSS, then that is a good thing..."

Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC said that Singh's statement is only echoing the sentiment of the entire Congress cadre, calling it "the actual situation of a sinking ship, one of the oldest parties in the country." She further added, "Digvijaya Singh is showing what other workers in the Congress party think. The sad part is that there is no introspection."

BJP MLA Ram Kadam said that Singh’s post revealed the truth, whether intentionally or not. He claimed that several senior Congress leaders had earlier distanced themselves from their party’s leadership and openly acknowledged Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. He added that truth can never be hidden and that their real views were revealed not through their words, but through their posts.

"Whether knowingly or unknowingly, the truth has come out. Even Shashi Tharoor is praising Prime Minister Modi. Many senior Congress leaders, like Jyotiraditya Scindia and others, gradually distanced themselves from Rahul Gandhi and preferred working with the Prime Minister."

