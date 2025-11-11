 Palghar News: 3 Labourers Injured As Live Electric Wire Explodes During MSEDCL Work In Vasai-Virar
The negligent work of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) is coming to light in the Vasai-Virar area due to various instances of carelessness. Recently, an electrical wire exploded on the 100-foot road in Vasai West, injuring three laborers.

Kirti Kesarkar
Three labourers were injured in Vasai West after a live wire exploded during MSEDCL's ongoing power line replacement work

Ongoing Power Line Replacement Work

MSEDCL is carrying out work to install new power lines and replace old ones in various parts of the city.On Monday morning, on the 100-foot road, three to four laborers were working on straightening and joining electrical wires.

Power Supply Not Turned Off During Work

While cutting the wires, the electrical conductor suddenly exploded. Three laborers were seriously injured and immediately admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Negligence Raises Safety Concerns

The accident reportedly occurred because the power supply was not turned off during the work, which is a necessary safety precaution. This incident has once again exposed the negligence of MSEDCL and the contractors appointed by them.

"When workers started cutting the electric wire, they were told that the power supply was off. So, they started cutting the wire, and suddenly an explosion occurred, injuring workers."

Lack Of Safety Equipment For Workers

It is mandatory to provide necessary safety equipment to laborers and wiremen while performing electrical work.

MSEDCL Submits Rs 100 Crore DPR To Resolve Nashik Power Issues
However, during many electrical jobs, workers are not provided with any safety gear, increasing the risk of such accidents. The incident raises serious questions about the adherence to safety protocols and the protection of workers in the region.

