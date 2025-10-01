 Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Visits Prominent Navratri Pandals in Mumbai & Thane, Receives Over ₹77 Lakh Aid For Flood Victims
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was welcomed by party leaders, organisers and citizens during his visit to Mumbai and Thane's famous Navratri pandals. The visits were marked not only by devotional offerings but also by huge contributions of over Rs 77 lakh made towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to assist families affected by the recent floods in the state.

Prathamesh Kharade
Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 03:49 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday visited several prominent Navratri pandals in Mumbai and Thane, where he was welcomed by party leaders, organisers and citizens. The visits were marked not only by devotional offerings but also by huge contributions of over Rs 77 lakh made towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to assist families affected by the recent floods in the state.

At each venue, Fadnavis offered prayers at the feet of the goddess and appealed for the well-being of the people of Maharashtra. He later shared details of his visits on social media, thanking organisers for their generous support to flood-affected citizens.

CM Receives Aid For Flood Victims From Pandals Across City

In Antop Hill’s Kane Nagar, the Veer Savarkar Navratri Utsav Mandal presented a cheque of Rs 10 lakh through the Veer Savarkar Charitable Trust. Expressing gratitude, Fadnavis said the aid would provide timely relief to those impacted by the heavy rains.

At the Prasad Lad Pratishthan’s Navratri Mahotsav in Sion Koliwada, the trust handed over a contribution of Rs 5,55,555, while Firewax Company donated an additional Rs 1,11,000. Fadnavis lauded the gesture, calling it a strong example of social responsibility.

In Vikhroli (East), at the Marathi Dandiya Mahotsav in Kannamwar Nagar, Shri Chandrakant Kotecha Charitable Trust pledged Rs 25 lakh to the relief fund. The Chief Minister described the contribution as a remarkable step towards rebuilding lives.

Mulund (East) saw one of the largest donations, where Yuvak Pratishthan Mitra Parivar contributed Rs 30 lakh during the Jalak Ras Navratri Utsav. Fadnavis, while thanking the group, said the funds would be instrumental in supporting rehabilitation efforts.

Fadnavis Visits Famous Mandals In Thane

In Thane, multiple pandals also extended aid. At Dhokali Road, Tara Mauli Social Service Organisation donated Rs 1,11,111 during the Yashasvinagar-Highland Navratri celebrations. At Raghunath Nagar, Sankalp Pratishthan contributed Rs 5 lakh at their Sankalp Dandiya Utsav.

Meanwhile, at Tembhinaka, the Jai Ambe Maa Public Charitable Trust also welcomed the Chief Minister with prayers and solidarity. He was greeted by Sena MP Naresh Mhaske, Minister Pratap Sarnaik and other senior members of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Across all his visits, Fadnavis stated that Navratri is not just about celebration but also about compassion, unity, and collective responsibility. “The contributions made at these pandals reflect the deep sense of service and commitment to society that Maharashtra stands for,” he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government remains committed to providing full assistance to flood-affected families and thanked citizens for their unwavering support during the crisis.

