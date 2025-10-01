Bhayandar West Gambling Den Busted: 18 Arrested, ₹5 Lakh Cash Seized

Mumbai, October 1: In a major crackdown, Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police raided a gambling den in Bhayandar West, arresting 18 people and recovering cash and valuables from the spot. The raid was carried out late on Monday night following a tip-off received by DCP Rahul Chavan (IPS), Zone 1, MBVV Police Commissionerate.

Cash and Mobile Phones Recovered

During the operation, police seized approximately ₹5 lakh in cash along with 16 mobile phones believed to have been used for betting activities. The arrested individuals were immediately taken into custody for questioning.

Mastermind on the Run

While 18 accused have been apprehended, the main organiser of the illegal gambling racket is still absconding. Police have launched a search operation to trace the mastermind and are hopeful of making an arrest soon.

Legal Action Initiated

The Bhayandar police station has registered a case and begun legal proceedings against those arrested. Investigators are also probing the financial trail of the racket and whether it has links to a larger betting network in the region.

The MBVV Police Commissionerate has reiterated its commitment to clamp down on illegal gambling operations, particularly during the festive season when such activities tend to spike. Officials have appealed to citizens to report any suspicious activities to local police stations to help curb such offences.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/