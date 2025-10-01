 Bhayandar West Gambling Den Busted: 18 Arrested, ₹5 Lakh Cash Seized
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBhayandar West Gambling Den Busted: 18 Arrested, ₹5 Lakh Cash Seized

Bhayandar West Gambling Den Busted: 18 Arrested, ₹5 Lakh Cash Seized

In a major crackdown, Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police raided a gambling den in Bhayandar West, arresting 18 people and recovering cash and valuables from the spot. The raid was carried out late on Monday night following a tip-off received by DCP Rahul Chavan (IPS), Zone 1, MBVV Police Commissionerate.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 03:02 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai, October 1: In a major crackdown, Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police raided a gambling den in Bhayandar West, arresting 18 people and recovering cash and valuables from the spot. The raid was carried out late on Monday night following a tip-off received by DCP Rahul Chavan (IPS), Zone 1, MBVV Police Commissionerate.

Read Also
Shocking! Eggs, Tomatoes Thrown At Garba Event In Mira Road Society, Case Registered | VIDEO
article-image

Cash and Mobile Phones Recovered

During the operation, police seized approximately ₹5 lakh in cash along with 16 mobile phones believed to have been used for betting activities. The arrested individuals were immediately taken into custody for questioning.

Mastermind on the Run

FPJ Shorts
Pune RTO Sees 8,717 Vehicle Registrations Ahead Of Dussehra; Electric Vehicles In Demand
Pune RTO Sees 8,717 Vehicle Registrations Ahead Of Dussehra; Electric Vehicles In Demand
Did Arjit Taneja Leave Jhanak To Star In Naagin 7?
Did Arjit Taneja Leave Jhanak To Star In Naagin 7?
Subhash Ghai Threatens Legal Action Against Actress Nehal Vadoliya Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations: 'Attempting To Malign My Reputation'
Subhash Ghai Threatens Legal Action Against Actress Nehal Vadoliya Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations: 'Attempting To Malign My Reputation'
PM Narendra Modi & US President Donald Trump Likely To Meet In Kuala Lumpur On Sidelines Of ASEAN Summit - Reports
PM Narendra Modi & US President Donald Trump Likely To Meet In Kuala Lumpur On Sidelines Of ASEAN Summit - Reports

While 18 accused have been apprehended, the main organiser of the illegal gambling racket is still absconding. Police have launched a search operation to trace the mastermind and are hopeful of making an arrest soon.

Legal Action Initiated

The Bhayandar police station has registered a case and begun legal proceedings against those arrested. Investigators are also probing the financial trail of the racket and whether it has links to a larger betting network in the region.

The MBVV Police Commissionerate has reiterated its commitment to clamp down on illegal gambling operations, particularly during the festive season when such activities tend to spike. Officials have appealed to citizens to report any suspicious activities to local police stations to help curb such offences.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Meets German Delegation To Review Cooperation Projects

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Meets German Delegation To Review Cooperation Projects

Mumbai News: 19,000 Police Personnel To Be Deployed On October 2 For Dussehra, Navratri & Durga...

Mumbai News: 19,000 Police Personnel To Be Deployed On October 2 For Dussehra, Navratri & Durga...

Mumbai: Dharavi Students To Meet Robotic Elephant 'Ely' On Special School Visit

Mumbai: Dharavi Students To Meet Robotic Elephant 'Ely' On Special School Visit

Good News! Thane To Bhayandar In Just 20 Minutes | Know How

Good News! Thane To Bhayandar In Just 20 Minutes | Know How

34-Year-Old Auto Driver Held In Mathura For Raping & Killing Sex Worker In Mumbai

34-Year-Old Auto Driver Held In Mathura For Raping & Killing Sex Worker In Mumbai