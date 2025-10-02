 Mumbai & Thane Police Perform Shastra Puja On Vijayadashmi; Check Out Visuals
Mumbai & Thane Police Perform Shastra Puja On Vijayadashmi; Check Out Visuals

On Dussehra, Mumbai Police conducted Shastra Puja at the Central Armory with senior officials, while Thane Police shared images of their ceremony, emphasizing the worship of weapons as instruments of righteousness.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 05:20 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai & Thane Police Perform Shastra Puja On Vijayadashmi; Check Out Visuals | X (@CPMumbaiPolice), (@ThaneCityPolice)

Mumbai: On Dussehra, Mumbai Police held Shastra Puja at the Central Armory in Naigaon, attended by senior officials including Joint Commissioner S. Jaykumar and Additional Commissioner Vinita Sahu. Meanwhile, Thane Police performed the ceremony at Siddhi Hall, sharing images on X with a caption in Marathi highlighting the arrival and tribute to Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dambare before the traditional Shastra Puja.

These rituals underscore the symbolic importance of Shastra Puja, a homage to the tools and arms that protect society. On Dussehra, which signifies the triumph of good over evil, weapons are worshipped as instruments of dharma (righteousness).

In police and armed forces traditions, Shastra Puja expresses reverence and commitment to upholding law, order, and justice. Across India, such pujas are marked in police stations, army units, and border outposts.

At the Bhuj military base in Gujarat, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi led the Shastra Puja ceremony. Singh performed the ritual by worshipping the L-70 air defence gun, an instrument that was notably used during Operation Sindoor.

During his address, Rajnath Singh issued a firm warning to Pakistan regarding any aggression in the Sir Creek region, pledging that India will respond decisively. He highlighted that weapons alone are insufficient without unity, morale, and resolve, qualities he believes the Indian forces exemplify.

This year, the convergence of Dussehra’s spiritual symbolism and ritual traditions in both police and military spheres reinforces the message that responsibilities of protection and duty are not just physical but also moral.

