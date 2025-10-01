Good News! Thane To Bhayandar In Just 20 Minutes | Know How |

Mira Bhayandar is set to get a major connectivity upgrade with the upcoming Ghodbunder Jetty, being developed under the ambitious Kalyan–Vasai Water Transport Project. The initiative aims to ease road congestion and provide a faster, greener alternative for commuters in the region.

From Hours on Road to Minutes by Water

One of the biggest highlights of the project is the proposed ferry service between Bhayandar and Thane, which will drastically cut travel time. Currently, the road journey takes nearly an hour due to traffic snarls. Once the service begins, commuters will be able to reach Thane in just 15–20 minutes by boat.

For thousands of daily travellers, this promises not just convenience but also a much-needed relief from long road delays.

Tourism and Heritage Revamp

Beyond commuting, the Ghodbunder Jetty is expected to act as a hub for tourism development. Plans include creating boardwalks and waterfront promenades to attract visitors. In addition, efforts are underway to revive the historic Ghodbunder Fort, which will become part of the region’s cultural and leisure attractions.

Officials believe this will not only create new recreational spaces for residents but also encourage tourism-driven growth in Mira Bhayandar and neighbouring areas.

Eco-Friendly Transport Solution

The project is being positioned as an eco-friendly alternative to road travel. With fewer vehicles on the roads, the ferry services are expected to reduce traffic congestion and contribute to lowering air pollution levels. The government has emphasised that promoting water transport is part of its long-term sustainable mobility plan for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Construction Underway, Launch Expected by 2025

Authorities have already floated tenders for the construction of Ghodbunder Jetty. Work on the site is set to begin shortly, with services expected to be launched in phases by the end of 2025. Once operational, it is likely to become a model for similar projects across the state.

For Mira Bhayandar, the Ghodbunder Jetty project represents more than just faster travel, it symbolises improved connectivity, sustainable growth, and a renewed focus on heritage and tourism.