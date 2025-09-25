Mumbai Coastal Road Blocked! Traffic Movement Halted On Both Sides Due To Car Fire, Commuters Face Heavy Congestion; Visuals Surface |

Mumbai: A car fire inside the Mumbai Coastal Road tunnel on Thursday morning brought traffic to a complete standstill, with movement halted in both directions. The incident caused massive congestion as long queues of vehicles were reported near the tunnel, forcing police to temporarily shut the stretch. Visuals of the burning vehicle have surfaced on the internet.

A car catches fire inside the south bound tunnel on coastal road. Traffic diverted at Haji Ali and at the worli connector.#mumbai #coastalroad #fire #FPJ pic.twitter.com/PddZjALYra — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) September 25, 2025

Mumbai Traffic Police Shares Update

According to Mumbai Traffic Police, the fire broke out in a car inside the southbound section of the tunnel around Tardeo. The blaze led to thick smoke, leading authorities to block both southbound and northbound traffic for safety reasons. “Traffic movement is stopped at Coastal Road (Tardeo) southbound and northbound due to a car fire,” the police posted on X.

Traffic Movement Is Stop At Costal Road (Tardeo) South Bound And North Bound Due To Car Fire

#MTPTrafficUpdate — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) September 25, 2025

2 Fire Engines Rush Towards Spot

Two fire engines were rushed to the spot and were seen entering from the Breach Candy exit, which was later closed to vehicles. Firefighters worked swiftly to douse the flames and prevent the fire from spreading within the tunnel. No casualties were reported till the time of filing this report.

Looks like some trouble in the coastal road tunnel. Vehicles turning back from the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/85Wz9smhJQ — Kiran Telang (@kptelang) September 25, 2025

@MTPHereToHelp the southbound tunnel of the coastal road seems to blocked and cars are coming back. Someone on a motorcycle is saying there’s been a fire. Please clarify. — Joby Mathew (@yoyaks) September 25, 2025

Commuters Share Visuals On X

Commuters stuck in the traffic took to social media to share updates. One user wrote, “Seems like a massive accident inside the coastal road tunnel! Road completely shut by traffic police.” Another posted images of vehicles being turned back from the tunnel, saying, “Looks like some trouble in the coastal road tunnel. Vehicles turning back from the tunnel.”

Seems like massive accident inside coastal road tunnel! Road completely shut by traffic police @MTPHereToHelp #mumbaicoastalroad pic.twitter.com/yu4MLPNn8A — Sahil Pariani (@sahil_pariani) September 25, 2025

Looks like there is some issue with the south bound traffic on the coastal road tunnel from Breach Candy to marine drive (25th September 2025) 9:30 am@MumbaiPolice @mumbaitraffic pic.twitter.com/4vHOyentrx — rajiv jalan (@rajivjalan74) September 25, 2025

Yes at the Breach Candy exit seen 2 fire engines go onto the coastal road and that entry is blocked to cars. — proud indian (@acharmedlifein) September 25, 2025

The incident sparked chaos during peak morning hours, leaving motorists stranded for a prolonged period. Vehicles were seen lined up for several kilometers, as police diverted traffic to adjoining roads to ease congestion.

