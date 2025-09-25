Mumbai Weather Update: Light To Moderate Rains Expected With Cloudy Skies; Konkan Under Yellow Alert

Mumbai Weather Update: | X

Mumbai: The city woke up to light showers and overcast skies on Thursday as the spell of monsoon rains continued across Mumbai and the Konkan belt. For more than a week, Maharashtra has been witnessing widespread rainfall, with districts such as Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Palghar receiving consistent showers ranging from heavy downpours to intermittent drizzles.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rain with gusty winds 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts North Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

तपशीलवार जिल्हानिहाय हवामान अंदाज व चेतावणीसाठी कृपयाhttps://t.co/jw7yrf9chD भेट घ्या pic.twitter.com/AFzwVtmf5j — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) September 24, 2025

Weather Forecast For Mumbai & Surrounding Region

In Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies throughout the day with spells of heavy rain in isolated areas. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 29°C, while the minimum will remain close to 25°C. Winds are likely to blow at moderate speeds, adding to the damp conditions.

Thane and Navi Mumbai are also facing similar weather patterns. While certain parts have been lashed by heavy showers, others have experienced lighter drizzle, keeping the ground moist throughout. Officials warned that heavy downpours may lead to waterlogging on stretches of the Central Railway line, potentially disrupting suburban train services.

In Palghar, heavy rain is likely to hit rural areas, with intermittent light showers expected elsewhere. While the rains are proving beneficial for farmers, boosting kharif crops, urban areas such as Vasai and Virar may struggle with flooding and drainage issues.

Konkan Under Yellow Alert

The situation is no different across the Konkan districts. Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg continue to face heavy rainfall, prompting the IMD to issue a yellow alert. In Raigad, especially in the ghat sections, intense downpours are expected through the day. Ratnagiri has been warned of rising river levels due to consistent rain, while Sindhudurg is forecast to experience not only showers but also strong gusty winds.

