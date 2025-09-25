 Mumbai Weather Update: Light To Moderate Rains Expected With Cloudy Skies; Konkan Under Yellow Alert
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Weather Update: Light To Moderate Rains Expected With Cloudy Skies; Konkan Under Yellow Alert

Mumbai Weather Update: Light To Moderate Rains Expected With Cloudy Skies; Konkan Under Yellow Alert

In Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies throughout the day with spells of heavy rain in isolated areas. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 29°C, while the minimum will remain close to 25°C. Winds are likely to blow at moderate speeds, adding to the damp conditions.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 08:17 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Weather Update: | X

Mumbai: The city woke up to light showers and overcast skies on Thursday as the spell of monsoon rains continued across Mumbai and the Konkan belt. For more than a week, Maharashtra has been witnessing widespread rainfall, with districts such as Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Palghar receiving consistent showers ranging from heavy downpours to intermittent drizzles.

Weather Forecast For Mumbai & Surrounding Region

In Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies throughout the day with spells of heavy rain in isolated areas. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 29°C, while the minimum will remain close to 25°C. Winds are likely to blow at moderate speeds, adding to the damp conditions.

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC Removes 10 Metric Tonnes Of Floral Waste From Banganga Tank, Installs Aeration...
article-image

Thane and Navi Mumbai are also facing similar weather patterns. While certain parts have been lashed by heavy showers, others have experienced lighter drizzle, keeping the ground moist throughout. Officials warned that heavy downpours may lead to waterlogging on stretches of the Central Railway line, potentially disrupting suburban train services.

FPJ Shorts
Payment & Lending Applications More Likely To Get Installed Than Banking Apps: RBI Bulletin
Payment & Lending Applications More Likely To Get Installed Than Banking Apps: RBI Bulletin
Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show In Greater Noida Set To Host Over 2,500 Exhibitors, 500 Foreign Buyers & More Than Half A Million Visitors
Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show In Greater Noida Set To Host Over 2,500 Exhibitors, 500 Foreign Buyers & More Than Half A Million Visitors
Mumbai Weather Update: Light To Moderate Rains Expected With Cloudy Skies; Konkan Under Yellow Alert
Mumbai Weather Update: Light To Moderate Rains Expected With Cloudy Skies; Konkan Under Yellow Alert
Government Imposes Import Restrictions On Plain Silver Jewellery Till March 31 Next Year
Government Imposes Import Restrictions On Plain Silver Jewellery Till March 31 Next Year

In Palghar, heavy rain is likely to hit rural areas, with intermittent light showers expected elsewhere. While the rains are proving beneficial for farmers, boosting kharif crops, urban areas such as Vasai and Virar may struggle with flooding and drainage issues.

Also Watch:

Konkan Under Yellow Alert

The situation is no different across the Konkan districts. Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg continue to face heavy rainfall, prompting the IMD to issue a yellow alert. In Raigad, especially in the ghat sections, intense downpours are expected through the day. Ratnagiri has been warned of rising river levels due to consistent rain, while Sindhudurg is forecast to experience not only showers but also strong gusty winds.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Weather Update: Light To Moderate Rains Expected With Cloudy Skies; Konkan Under Yellow Alert

Mumbai Weather Update: Light To Moderate Rains Expected With Cloudy Skies; Konkan Under Yellow Alert

Sohrabuddin Encounter Case: Bombay HC Questions Delay In Rababuddin Shaikh’s Plea To Recall...

Sohrabuddin Encounter Case: Bombay HC Questions Delay In Rababuddin Shaikh’s Plea To Recall...

Mumbai News: BMC To Resume Concretisation Of 574 Roads Covering 156.74 Km After Monsoon, Aiming For...

Mumbai News: BMC To Resume Concretisation Of 574 Roads Covering 156.74 Km After Monsoon, Aiming For...

Bombay HC Seeks Maharashtra Police Response In YouTuber-Journalist Sneha Barve Assault Case

Bombay HC Seeks Maharashtra Police Response In YouTuber-Journalist Sneha Barve Assault Case

Mumbai News: 12 Days After Water Pipeline Burst, Mantralaya Road Remains Closed For Traffic Movement

Mumbai News: 12 Days After Water Pipeline Burst, Mantralaya Road Remains Closed For Traffic Movement