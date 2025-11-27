Mumbai NGO Provides Prosthetic Limbs To Injured Cows Hit In Road Accidents |

Mumbai: Cows walking on the streets are often victims of road accidents. A project by Jain charitable organisation, Samasth Mahajan, is now providing prosthetic limbs to animals whose limbs had to be amputated after severe injuries.

Paresh Shah, trustee of Samasth Mahajan and a member of the Maharashtra Goseva Aayog, said that animal shelters in the state get cows that have been severely injured by accidents or due to cruelty, leaving them crippled. "The prosthetic limb project gives a new life to animals that once struggled to walk on three legs," said Shah.

Dr Labdhi Shah, a prosthetist at a reputed city hospital who is leading the team, said that Maharashtra has over 1000 gaushalas or cow shelters that care for abandoned animals with help from community organisations and the government. "Every gaushalas have 15 or so injured cows, including a few with amputated limbs. Injuries caused during grazing and in road accidents can lead to injuries that can lead to gangrene (infection). Limbs have to be amputated to stop the spreading of the infection," said Shah.

The prosthetic limbs, made with a mix of materials, including stainless steel, aluminium, thermoplastic, and PVC are manufactured at Shah's workshop in Mumbai and are transported to the gaushalas. In case of heavier animals, expensive materials like titanium is used. The average cost of fitting a prosthetic leg is approximately Rs 25,000, which includes the operation, making the prosthetic leg, transport cost of the equipment, and complete care.

Shah said that it is a joy to watch a calf who once struggled on three legs and is now standing, walking, and enjoying life with a prosthetic leg.

Dr Girish Shah, trustee of Samasth Mahajan and a member of the Animal Welfare Board of India, said that their goal is to expand the project across the country and ensure that every injured gets prosthetic limbs.

