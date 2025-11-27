DK Shivakumar Breaks Silence On Cryptic Social Media Post & Mumbai Visit, Says 'Whatever Politicians Say Is Very Important' - VIDEO

DK Shivakumar Breaks Silence On Cryptic Social Media Post & Mumbai Visit | X | IANS

Mumbai, November 27: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday cleared the air over the controversy which erupted after his "Word" social media post. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also shared a cryptic post while replying to Shivakumar's take on power-sharing tussle in the state.

D.K. Shivakumar issued a statement while speaking to the media during his visit to Mumbai amid the power tussle with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He clarified that his visit to Mumbai has "no political angle" and is purely for a private family event. His statements come amid growing speculation about political developments and internal discussions within the party.

Speaking to the reporters D.K. Shivakumar said, "Yesterday, on Constitution Day, I was speaking about the importance of our words. Whatever judges say, whatever politicians say—it is all very important..."

Earlier, Shivakumar shared a social media post and said, "Word power is world power. The biggest force in the world was to keep one's word. Be it a judge, president or anyone else including myself, everyone has to walk the talk. World power is world power." It was being said that the post is a direct take on Siddaramaiah, however, Shivakumar denied all the claims.

There were speculations around his visit to Mumbai also due to the increasing political crisis in Karnataka. There were also rumours that Shivakumar arrived in Mumbai to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

However, he also made it clear that he is not here on a political visit, but he has arrived in the city to attend a private function. Addressing questions about whether he had travelled to Mumbai for any high-level political meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister firmly denied the rumours. He said, "There is no meeting; I have come for a family function. I am simply attending a family event—nothing else..."