Mumbai News: 'Citizens To Get Direct Complaint Option On BMC Dashboard For Roadwork Utility Damages,' Says Minister Ashish Shelar; VIDEO

Mumbai: Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar has directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to ensure that citizens can directly report issues related to damaged utility lines caused during roadworks.

The directive mandates the inclusion of a complaint-upload option on the BMC's digital dashboard, allowing residents to promptly raise concerns and ensure timely redressal.

Review Meeting On Road Concretisation

On Wednesday, Shelar conducted a review meeting on the ongoing road concretisation work across Mumbai. The meeting was attended by Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijeet Bangar and senior officials from the BMC’s Roads and Bridges Department. Speaking at the meeting, Shelar emphasised the importance of both infrastructure development and effective civic engagement.

He stated, “Given the growing need for better roads, it is equally important to address the traffic disruptions caused during ongoing construction. To bring transparency and ensure public participation, the BMC has launched a dedicated dashboard on September 4. Citizens should be able to directly upload complaints related to roads in their respective areas on the public dashboard.”

Penalties And Mapping For Accountability

Shelar further directed that the dashboard must include a detailed analysis of any utility damage such as water, electricity, or sewer lines caused during roadworks, and contractors responsible should be penalised.

Contractor appointments for trench restoration must be completed within 15 days to prevent long-term civic issues. For upcoming projects, the system should allow citizens to report utility damages via the dashboard, with prompt resolution and a report shared with the complainant.

He also stressed that before approving new roadworks, detailed mapping and coordination of ongoing utility works must be ensured to prevent future disruptions.

Road Concretisation Progress

Out of a total 698.73 km across 2,121 roads planned for concretisation citywide, the BMC has so far initiated work on 186 km across 771 roads in the first phase, and 208.70 km across 776 roads in the second phase.

This includes 360 roads in the island city, 216 roads covering 64.06 km in the western suburbs, and 200 roads spanning 52.33 km in the eastern suburbs. Although the project faced initial delays due to various reasons, the full concretisation drive is now expected to be completed by May 2027.

