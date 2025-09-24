Mumbai News: BMC To Resume Concretisation Of 574 Roads Covering 156.74 Km After Monsoon, Aiming For Completion By December 2025

BMC set to resume concretisation of 574 roads post-monsoon, aiming for completion by December 2025 | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC has received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Traffic Police to resume concretisation of 574 roads spanning 156.74 km, that were partially completed before the monsoon. The civic body plans to restart work in October, with a directive from the state government to complete all ongoing road projects by December 2025.

Project Overview

The Rs 17,000 crore mega road concretisation project, which was temporarily halted from June to September due to the monsoon, is set to resume next month. As of May 31, around 49% of the total roads under the BMC’s concretisation drive have been completed, with Phase 2 nearing 64% completion.

Officials’ Statement

In the meantime, the civic body had sought a traffic NOC to enable the smooth resumption of work. “We have received traffic NOCs for all 574 roads that were partially completed. Due to the monsoon, work is expected to resume in the second week of October. However, our priority is to complete these roads by the end of this year to provide much-needed relief to citizens,” said a senior civic official.

High-Level Directives

In a recent high-level meeting chaired by Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, it was directed that no fresh road digging will be permitted without specific local demand and prior consultation with the concerned elected representatives.

The official further clarified, “Work under the second phase of the concretisation project will begin immediately after the current roads are completed. Additionally, residents can register complaints through the public platform, which will help determine the priority of roadworks in their respective areas.”

Project Scope and Phases

Out of a total 698.73 km across 2,121 roads planned for concretisation citywide, the BMC has so far initiated work on 186 km across 771 roads in the first phase, and 208.70 km across 776 roads in the second phase.

This includes 360 roads in the island city, 216 roads covering 64.06 km in the western suburbs, and 200 roads spanning 52.33 km in the eastern suburbs. Although the project faced initial delays due to various reasons, the full concretisation drive is now expected to be completed by May 2027.

Citizen Engagement and Utility Oversight

While reviewing roadworks, Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar directed civic officials to allow citizens to upload utility damage complaints on the dashboard.

He also instructed that details of damaged utilities—like water lines, power connections, and sewers—be made available on the dashboard, and that responsible contractors be penalised.

