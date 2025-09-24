 Mumbai News: 12 Days After Water Pipeline Burst, Mantralaya Road Remains Closed For Traffic Movement
More than 12 days after the water pipeline burst on Madam Cama Road opposite Mantralaya, the road is still blocked for traffic movement. The closure of the primary road is causing great inconvenience to thousands of motorists, office goers in the Nariman Point area and visitors visiting the state secretariat.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 10:49 PM IST
Madam Cama Road opposite Mantralaya remains closed over 12 days due to water pipeline burst and ongoing repairs | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

More than 12 days after the water pipeline burst on Madam Cama Road opposite Mantralaya, the road is still blocked for traffic movement. The closure of the primary road is causing great inconvenience to thousands of motorists, office goers in the Nariman Point area and visitors visiting the state secretariat.

Timeline for Road Reopening

“It will take two to three more days for the road to open for traffic. It is a cement concrete road and curing work is underway,” said Assistant Municipal Commissioner in charge of 'A' ward, Jaideep More said.

Mumbai News: Road Opposite Mantralaya Still Barricaded After Cave-In; Water Supply Restored
Cement Road Curing Process Explained

Road curing is the process carried out on the freshly placed concrete to make the road stronger. “The road work was started after the water pipeline was repaired. Because it is a cement concrete road, the work takes time. If it was an asphalt road, the resurfacing would have been faster,” he added.

