 Mumbai News: Road Opposite Mantralaya Still Barricaded After Cave-In; Water Supply Restored
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Road Opposite Mantralaya Still Barricaded After Cave-In; Water Supply Restored

Mumbai News: Road Opposite Mantralaya Still Barricaded After Cave-In; Water Supply Restored

It was on Friday late morning that a sudden burst in a 600 mm pipeline on Madam Cama Road disrupted water supply in parts of South Mumbai, including Colaba and Cuffe Parade.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 10:00 PM IST
article-image
Pipeline burst at Madam Cama Road disrupts water supply, causes road cave-in and traffic chaos in South Mumbai | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Office goers may face traffic jam on Monday morning as the strech of the Madam Cama road which caved-in after a sudden pipeline burst opposite Mantralaya in Friday, is still under restoration. Officials from BMC's Hydraulic Engineering department said that the water supply was fully restored on Sunday, however, the resurfacing of the concrete road is underway. The BMC expects to make the road motorable by Monday evening. As of Sunday night, the affected road strech remains barricaded.

It was on Friday late morning that a sudden burst in a 600 mm pipeline on Madam Cama Road disrupted water supply in parts of South Mumbai, including Colaba and Cuffe Parade. The burst also caused a 40 mete big road cavity, triggering a major traffic jam. "After fast paced work to repair to British era pipeline, the water supply to the affected areas was restored from Saturday itself. However, resurfacing of the concrete road is time consuming. We have to ensure the huge pipeline is repaired properly and the road resurfacing is also dried properly before opening up for traffic movement," an official said.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Faith And Unity Shine At Sixth Jain Samuhik Rath Yatra
article-image

Bus Routes Diverted

After the pipeline burst on Friday, the BEST bus route numbers diverted through Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road included: 138, 121, 82, 89, 87, 5, 15, 8, 19 and 126. Water supply timings to Cuffe Parade, GD Somani, Colaba Koliwada, Geeta Nagar etc which were affected, has been restored.

FPJ Shorts
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav's Cheeky Expression Viral After Outstanding Fielding Effort; Video
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav's Cheeky Expression Viral After Outstanding Fielding Effort; Video
Maharashtra News: FIR Filed Against Villager For Posts Accusing Muslims Of Temple Desecration In Solapur
Maharashtra News: FIR Filed Against Villager For Posts Accusing Muslims Of Temple Desecration In Solapur
Elephant ‘Omkar’ Roams Along Maharashtra-Goa Border; Forest Departments On Alert
Elephant ‘Omkar’ Roams Along Maharashtra-Goa Border; Forest Departments On Alert
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Faheem Ashraf Falls Cheaply As Varun Chakravarthy Bamboozles With A Brilliant Delivery; Video
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Faheem Ashraf Falls Cheaply As Varun Chakravarthy Bamboozles With A Brilliant Delivery; Video

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra News: FIR Filed Against Villager For Posts Accusing Muslims Of Temple Desecration In...

Maharashtra News: FIR Filed Against Villager For Posts Accusing Muslims Of Temple Desecration In...

Elephant ‘Omkar’ Roams Along Maharashtra-Goa Border; Forest Departments On Alert

Elephant ‘Omkar’ Roams Along Maharashtra-Goa Border; Forest Departments On Alert

Mumbai News: Road Opposite Mantralaya Still Barricaded After Cave-In; Water Supply Restored

Mumbai News: Road Opposite Mantralaya Still Barricaded After Cave-In; Water Supply Restored

Mumbai: Man Seen Dangling Outside Ladies Coach, Abuses Passengers In Virar–Dadar Local; Helpline...

Mumbai: Man Seen Dangling Outside Ladies Coach, Abuses Passengers In Virar–Dadar Local; Helpline...

Maharashtra: Kumthe Village Water Source At Risk Due To Tilganga River Pollution In Satara

Maharashtra: Kumthe Village Water Source At Risk Due To Tilganga River Pollution In Satara