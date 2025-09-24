 Sohrabuddin Encounter Case: Bombay HC Questions Delay In Rababuddin Shaikh’s Plea To Recall Himself As Witness
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSohrabuddin Encounter Case: Bombay HC Questions Delay In Rababuddin Shaikh’s Plea To Recall Himself As Witness

Sohrabuddin Encounter Case: Bombay HC Questions Delay In Rababuddin Shaikh’s Plea To Recall Himself As Witness

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday questioned Rababuddin Shaikh, the brother of Sohrabuddin Shaikh, over the delay in his request to be recalled as a witness in the 2005 Sohrabuddin encounter case. The case, in which Sohrabuddin was allegedly killed in a staged encounter by the Gujarat Police, has remained controversial for years.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 10:52 PM IST
article-image
Bombay HC grills Rababuddin Shaikh over delayed plea in Sohrabuddin case | File Photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday questioned Rababuddin Shaikh, the brother of Sohrabuddin Shaikh, over the delay in his request to be recalled as a witness in the 2005 Sohrabuddin encounter case. The case, in which Sohrabuddin was allegedly killed in a staged encounter by the Gujarat Police, has remained controversial for years.

2018 Acquittal Challenged

In December 2018, a special CBI court in Mumbai acquitted all 22 accused in the case, citing a lack of evidence. Rababuddin subsequently filed an appeal against the acquittal and in the alternate sought a re-trial in the case.

Bench Expresses Scepticism

FPJ Shorts
Sohrabuddin Encounter Case: Bombay HC Questions Delay In Rababuddin Shaikh’s Plea To Recall Himself As Witness
Sohrabuddin Encounter Case: Bombay HC Questions Delay In Rababuddin Shaikh’s Plea To Recall Himself As Witness
Mumbai News: BMC To Resume Concretisation Of 574 Roads Covering 156.74 Km After Monsoon, Aiming For Completion By December 2025
Mumbai News: BMC To Resume Concretisation Of 574 Roads Covering 156.74 Km After Monsoon, Aiming For Completion By December 2025
Bombay HC Seeks Maharashtra Police Response In YouTuber-Journalist Sneha Barve Assault Case
Bombay HC Seeks Maharashtra Police Response In YouTuber-Journalist Sneha Barve Assault Case
Mumbai News: 12 Days After Water Pipeline Burst, Mantralaya Road Remains Closed For Traffic Movement
Mumbai News: 12 Days After Water Pipeline Burst, Mantralaya Road Remains Closed For Traffic Movement

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad expressed skepticism over Rababuddin’s prayer, questioning why he had not sought to recall himself as a witness sooner. Seeking a retrial, Rababuddin has sought to be recalled as a witness.

The court remarked that such applications must be made promptly, stating that “the witness cannot make an application to recall himself after two months.”

Reference To CrPC

The court also referred to the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which mandates that an application for recalling a witness must be filed on the same day the witness is examined or at the very latest, the next day.

“There has to be a statutory provision allowing for a delayed request. He (Rababuddin) signed and read what was written, and now he cannot seek to recall himself months later,” the bench stated.

Acquittal Judgment Contested

Rababuddin’s plea challenges the acquittal of all the accused and contends that the judgment by the special CBI court was “perverse” and “manifestly erroneous.” His appeal argues that the acquittal was based on “unwarranted assumptions” and a “misappreciation of evidence.”

Further Hearing Scheduled

The bench has asked Rababuddin to provide legal or statutory provisions that justify his belated request to be recalled as a witness. The matter is slated for further hearing in two weeks.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Sohrabuddin encounter: HC junks plea of witness who sought to challenge cops' acquittal
article-image

Advocates Gautam Tiwari, Tasneem Khatau, and Vedchetan Patil are representing Rababuddin Shaikh in this appeal. In his appeal against the acquittal, Rababuddin has asked the High Court to quash the judgment or, alternatively, order a retrial.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sohrabuddin Encounter Case: Bombay HC Questions Delay In Rababuddin Shaikh’s Plea To Recall...

Sohrabuddin Encounter Case: Bombay HC Questions Delay In Rababuddin Shaikh’s Plea To Recall...

Mumbai News: BMC To Resume Concretisation Of 574 Roads Covering 156.74 Km After Monsoon, Aiming For...

Mumbai News: BMC To Resume Concretisation Of 574 Roads Covering 156.74 Km After Monsoon, Aiming For...

Bombay HC Seeks Maharashtra Police Response In YouTuber-Journalist Sneha Barve Assault Case

Bombay HC Seeks Maharashtra Police Response In YouTuber-Journalist Sneha Barve Assault Case

Mumbai News: 12 Days After Water Pipeline Burst, Mantralaya Road Remains Closed For Traffic Movement

Mumbai News: 12 Days After Water Pipeline Burst, Mantralaya Road Remains Closed For Traffic Movement

Mumbai News: BMC Considers 2 Alternative Tanks For Malabar Hill Reservoir Repairs

Mumbai News: BMC Considers 2 Alternative Tanks For Malabar Hill Reservoir Repairs