Bombay HC Seeks Maharashtra Police Response In YouTuber-Journalist Sneha Barve Assault Case

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday sought response from the Maharashtra police while hearing a petition by a YouTuber-journalist who was allegedly assaulted in July this year and has since been receiving threats. The court noted that it has come across several incidents of harassment of journalists recently.

“This is happening. We have this understanding that they are doing it with the journalists. Whoever reports something against them, they try to harass,” a bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad remarked.

Details of Assault and Petition

The court was hearing a petition filed by Sneha Barve who alleged that she was assaulted with an iron rod on July 4, 2025, while reporting on an alleged illegal construction in Pune.

She had sought police protection. However, as she did not receive any reply, she approached the HC. During the hearing on Tuesday, the court had asked her counsel Mihir Desai whether Barve was willing to pay for police protection.

On Wednesday, Desai informed the bench that she was ready to bear the charges as per the state government’s policy. He explained that she was seriously injured in the July attack and has received further threats thereafter. She had written three letters to the Superintendent of Police seeking protection, however, no decision has been taken, Desai added.

Evidence and Court Observations

On a court query, Desai emphasised that there was a video recording which showed Barve being assaulted with an iron rod while investigating illegal construction.

The court, however, expressed that the petition was not drafted properly and no evidence was submitted. It said that affidavits of witnesses to the threats should have been attached with the petition. The court asked state to file its response to the petition while adjourning the hearing to September 29.

