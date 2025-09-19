Mumbai Court Remands Accused In Police Custody Until September 20 For Defacing Meenatai Thackeray Statue

Accused remanded to police custody for defacing Meenatai Thackeray statue in Dadar | X @ShivSenaUBT_

Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Thursday remanded Upendra Pawaskar, who was arrested for allegedly defacing a statue of the late Meenatai Thackeray, wife of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, to police custody till September 20. Police told the court they need time to ascertain the motive behind the act, reportedly committed by a person of "unsound mind."

Property Dispute Angle

According to sources, during police interrogation, Pawaskar claimed that one of his relatives, who is a personal bodyguard of Uddhav Thackeray, is involved in a property dispute with him. Police suspect that personal and political grievances may have motivated the act. Sources also indicate that Pawaskar has displayed signs of mental instability, which is now under evaluation.

Accused Nabbed Through CCTV

The Shivaji Park Police identified the accused through CCTV footage and arrested him on Wednesday night from Khed Galli in Dadar. He was produced before the court on Thursday. The paint can allegedly used in the incident is yet to be recovered.

Need for Further Investigation

Prosecutors argued that further custodial interrogation was necessary to determine the motive and trace the missing evidence. The court subsequently granted police custody until September 20.

Accused’s Past Record

Police sources further revealed that Pawaskar has a prior criminal record, including assault charges registered at the Dadar Police Station, along with several non-cognizable offenses.

Mental Health Concerns

Police stated that Pawaskar had been living alone in the Dadar area for many years and is believed to be "mentally unsound."

