Mumbai: Man Arrested For Defacing Meenatai Thackeray Statue With Red Oil Paint At Shivaji Park, Dadar | X @ShivSenaUBT_

Mumbai: The statue of late Meenatai Thackeray, the wife of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, at Shivaji Park was defaced with red oil paint, leading to the arrest of a man on Wednesday evening who was identified through CCTV cameras. The accused has been identified as Upendra Pawaskar, an official said, adding that the suspect is being interrogated.

FIR Filed

An FIR has been registered at Shivaji Park police station under BNS section 298 (destroying, damaging, or defiling a place of worship or a sacred object held by a class of people).

About The Incident

The incident occurred around 6.30 am, leaving red stains on the statue and its surroundings, sparking outrage among Shiv Sena (UBT) workers who quickly gathered at the spot and launched a protest. Reacting sharply, UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray slammed the move as “highly condemnable,” warning it could be a ploy to create unrest in Maharashtra.

“Such acts are usually done by stray elements who are ashamed even to take the names of their own parents, or by those trying to replicate attempts to disturb peace as seen in Bihar recently, where PM Narendra Modi’s mother was insulted,” Thackeray said.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadanvis Denounces The Defacement

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also denounced the defacement, assuring that police would thoroughly investigate and arrest the culprits. “We will not allow this to be given any political colour. Police will take strict action against whoever is behind this,” he said.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde On The Defacement

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that he had personally spoken to the Police Commissioner and Joint Commissioner of Police, instructing them to trace the culprits within 24 hours.

Minister of State for Home and Revenue Yogesh Kadam, from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, also condemned the act. Calling Meenatai Thackeray the “matriarch for all Shiv Sainiks,” he noted that the statue had been installed years ago at the instructions of Bal Thackeray, with his father Ramdas Kadam playing a key role in its erection.

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Visits The Site Of The Incident

MNS chief Raj Thackeray visited the site and directed police officials to check all CCTV footage in the area.

MP Anil Desai On The Defacement

Meanwhile, Sena (UBT) leader and MP Anil Desai blamed the state government for security lapses. “This is nothing but the failure of the government,” he remarked.

As tempers ran high, Shiv Sena (UBT) workers cleaned the statue and its surroundings. Police have stepped up security in and around Shivaji Park to prevent further tension. Authorities are examining CCTV footage from the locality to identify the culprits.

