Mumbai Rains: Water Stock Level From City's Seven Lakes Reaches 99.02%; Konkan Region On Yellow Alert | ANI

Mumbai: The city wakes up to gloomy skies and water stocls reaching at 224,636 million litres (ML), reaching 99.02% of the total capacity. According to the 6:00 AM report on September 18, 2025, the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai are holding near-maximum levels, ensuring a secure water supply for the coming months.

Upper Vaitarna recorded a water level of 603.81 meters, showing a slight rise of 0.02 meters, with live storage at 224,636 million litres (ML). Modak Sagar remained steady at 163.15 meters with 128,910 ML storage, while Tansa lake showed no change at 128.54 meters, storing 143,416 ML. Middle Vaitarna stood at 284.44 meters with 191,059 ML, reflecting a minor drop of 0.12 meters.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Together, the Upper Vaitarna group accounts for 688,022 ML. Bhatsa, the largest contributor, recorded 141.79 meters with 709,355 ML, while Vehar and Tulsi stood at 80.28 meters and 139.20 meters respectively, holding 27,698 ML and 8,046 ML. In total, Mumbai’s reservoirs currently hold 1,433,121 ML of water.

Officials highlighted that water release from Upper Vaitarna began on August 21, and several dams have overflowed in recent weeks. At the Bhandup Complex, no fresh rainfall was recorded today, but seasonal totals stand at 2,698 millimeters.

A look back over the past five years shows that 2025 is among the healthiest seasons for reservoir storage. Current levels are at 99.02 percent, surpassing 2020’s 92.38 percent, 2021’s 86.86 percent, 2022’s exceptional 96.91 per cent, 2023’s 83.01 per cent, and 2024’s late August surge to 94.87 per cent. The most recent time Mumbai’s seven major lakes supplying drinking water reached 99% full before today was around 1 October 2024, when the water stock was reported at 99.37% capacity.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mumbai woke up to calmer weather on Thursday after days of intense downpours that caused traffic snarls and waterlogging across the city. Weather conditions across Mumbai and its surrounding areas are forecast to remain manageable today. The India Meteorological Department predicts mostly cloudy skies with light to moderate rain in Mumbai, with daytime temperatures around 28 degrees Celsius and minimums near 25 degrees. Thane and Navi Mumbai will see similar patterns, while Palghar expects light to moderate showers.

The Konkan belt, including Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, remains under a yellow alert for isolated heavy showers and gusty winds. With reservoirs nearly full and subdued rainfall expected, Mumbaikars can look forward to stable water supply and fewer disruptions compared to the chaotic scenes earlier this week.