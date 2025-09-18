 Mumbai: NSCI Secretary Atul Maru, Chairman Amit Menda Resign Amid Financial Scandal And Court Case
Mumbai: NSCI Secretary Atul Maru, Chairman Amit Menda Resign Amid Financial Scandal And Court Case

S BalakrishnanUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 09:58 AM IST
article-image
NSCI Secretary Atul Maru |

Secretary of the prestigious National Sports Club of India (NSCI), Worli, Atul Maru has stepped down following an intense campaign for his removal. The Club has been rocked by a financial scandal which came to light following a KPMG forensic audit.

An FIR was also registered with the economic offences wing of the crime branch but the police took no action. One of the members has now moved Bombay High Court on the issue.

Maru submitted his resignation at a meeting of the executive committee of the Club on Saturday. The chairman Amit Menda also put his papers, a source said.

