Mumbai News: BMC Begins Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Kandivali For Magathane–Goregaon 120-ft DP Road

BMC Begins Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Kandivali For Magathane–Goregaon 120-ft DP Road |

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commenced the demolition of illegal residential structures in Kandivali’s Singh Estate to make way for the long-awaited 120ft development plan (DP) road from Magathane to Goregaon. While migration of 47 project affected persons (PAPs) is already in progress, the proposal of reserving 120 PAPs is said to be in the final stage of approbal with the slum rehabilitation authority’s (SRA).

PAP Relocation Process in Progress

On October 1, 2024, The Free Press Journal had reported that the BMC rejected the chief minister’s direction to realign the proposed 120 ft DP road from Magathane to Goregaon, to save the slum structures in Singh Estate, stating that the realignment is technically not possible. The BMC chief had passed the order while hearing Lokhandwala Township residents’ petition forwarded by the Bombay High Court and cited that the proposed plan has been implemented and most part of the road has already been constructed.

Lottery Held for First Phase of 47 PAPs

After a six months-long inaction following its own order, the BMC finally held a lottery for the allotment of 47 residential PAPs in Bitcon Infrastructure’s project in Kandivali (E)’s Poisar Village, in the first phase. While the new residences were allotted to the PAPs, the civic body started the demolition work of illegal structures in Singh Estate on Wednesday, only after Lokhandwala Residents’ Association (LRA)’s letters from April to September 8, written to R/South ward’s assistant engineer (maintenance) requesting for a time-bound manner of implementation of the said DP road.

Further Allotments Planned in Lokhandwala Township

The demolition of 47 structures in Singh Estate is said to be completed by October 2. The civic body has also sent a proposal for reserving 120 PAPs in Suhas Modi building in Kandivali (E)’s Ashok Nagar to SRA and is awaiting final approval. Only after it receives the PAPs from the slum authority, a lottery would be conducted for the remaining PAPs. Moreover, BMC has also sent a proposal to SRA for reserving 38 PAPs generated in PATON building in Lokhandwala Township after receiving approval from the civic chief. According to the assistant engineer, the process will continue in the next two months.

LRA founders Rajiv Kashyap and Shishir Vivekanand Shetty, who filed the petition, got the DP Road Implementation order in October 2024, hoping for execution within six months. After realising the time taken for the same, LRA started rigorously following up with the BMC with systematic documentation from April ensuring time-bound implementation of the said DP road.

Court Order Sparked Six-Month Delay in Action

Kashyap, said, “It is incorrect to assume that once the order is passed by the hon'ble high court, the rest of the process automatically follows. As a matter of fact the actual hardship begins only after the order. One has to consistently follow up with the BMC to ensure saving of time and quicker Implementation. We have found success so far only due to biweekly discussions and documented follow ups only.”

Road Project Expected to be Ready by January 2026

Shetty said, "We had to ensure that our affected neighbours of Singh Estate got the best of the PAPs which could be made available to them because it is very difficult for anyone to let go of their homes where they've been living for the past four decades. Hence we made sure that all such requests made by them were never objected to by us, by keeping the right kind of patience as well as rigorous follow up. Such matters are sensitive and human emotions have to be respected as well. The plan given by R/South ward is more or less on track and we're hopeful to see the road being built by January 2026.”