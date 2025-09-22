Mumbai-Thane Metro Lines 4 & 4A Trial Runs Begin; All Phases To Open By End of 2026

https://youtu.be/BcAVmkfiwLIChief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday announced that all phases of the Mumbai Metro will be operational for passengers by the end of 2026. He was speaking at the inauguration of the technical inspection and trial run of Metro Line 4 and 4A, covering the priority section fromGaimukh Junction to Vijay Garden in Thane.

Metro Corridor to Create Longest Route in India

The ambitious Metro Line 4, running from Wadala to Kasarsvadavali, along with its extension Metro Line 4A up to Gaimukh, will be connected to Metro Line 11 extending to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Once completed, this integration will create a 58-kilometer corridor, the longest in the country, providing a major transport solution for commuters in both Thane and Mumbai.

Seamless Connectivity Across City and Suburbs

Fadnavis said the metro corridor would link the eastern suburbs, western suburbs, Mumbai city, and Thane, ensuring seamless travel for lakhs of commuters. He added that once fully operational, more than 1.3 million passengers are expected to use the metro daily, significantly easing road congestion. The Chief Minister assured that all phases would be gradually opened by the end of next year.

Project Details and Infrastructure

The combined length of Metro Lines 4 and 4A is 35 kilometers, with 32 stations along the route. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 16,000 crore. To support the functioning of Metro Lines 4, 4A, 10, and 11, a 45-hectare depot has been set up at Bhogaripada.

Leadership and Vision

Deputy Chief Minister and MMRDA Chairman Eknath Shinde, who attended the event along with Transport Minister Pratap Sarnai and Member of Parliament Naresh Mhaske, said the project would play a crucial role in resolving Thane’s persistent traffic congestion. He described the 58-kilometer elevated metro project as the first of its kind in India, noting that it was approved under the leadership of Fadnavis and is now reaching completion during his tenure.

Safety Checks and Technical Review

As part of the trial run, the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety carried out a technical review to ensure all systems were ready. Infrastructure including viaducts, tracks, and overhead equipment has already been completed. The inspection also involved testing of load calculations, software configurations, and system integrations to guarantee safe operations.

Modern Trains with Advanced Features

The six-coach trains for the new metro lines are being manufactured by BEML, similar to those already operating on Metro Lines 2A and 7. They are equipped with modern features such as advanced control and management systems, passenger emergency communication, fire detection, obstacle detection devices, evacuation doors, public announcement systems, and energy-saving regenerative braking technology.