Mumbai News: Parsis Oppose Sale Of Sanjan Sanatorium Near Historic Zoroastrian Monument, Trust Cites Heavy Losses

Mumbai: The trust that runs a sanatorium in Sanjan, Gujarat, near the monument commemorating the Parsi community's arrival in India eleven centuries ago, has decided to sell it as the declining number of guests has made the facility uneconomical. However, many Parsis in Mumbai have expressed dismay at the plans, opposing the sale of a community property to 'outsiders'.

Details of the Property

The Bai Maneckbai P R Jeejeebhoy Sanatorium, which opened in 2001, is run by the World Zoroastrian Organisation Trust Funds. It is located near the 'Zoroastrian Stambh' on the Maharashtra-Gujarat border, around 160 kms from Mumbai.

Low Occupancy and Financial Losses

The WZO said there are not many visitors at the sanatorium. Dinshaw Tamboly, chairman of WZO Trust Funds, said that the sanatorium's occupancy in the last five years has been around 11%. The annual income is Rs three lakh compared to the expenses of Rs 12 lakh,” said Tamboly.

Property Put Up for Sale

The trust issued a public notice two weeks ago, seeking offers for the property. Prospective buyers have been asked to submit a draft for Rs 50 lakhs for 10,482 sq m of freehold land, including the sanatorium.

Community Voices Opposition

Members of the Parsi-Zoroastrian, who have fond memories of their stay at the sanatorium, are not happy with the plans. “The property was earlier a bungalow and was acquired by the trust with help from another trust. If the property is not profitable, why not make it cosmopolitan. Once we sell the land, the community loses the property forever,” said Dr Viraf Kapadia, a resident of Godrej Baug, Nepean Sea Road.

Emotional Connection to the Sanatorium

Another member of the community commented on social media, “We have been so blessed to have such lovely sanatoriums, like the Sanjan WZO centre. We have been fortunate to have used the beautiful place for long stays, while our home was under construction.” Others said that they would like to see the property preserved.

Trust Justifies Monetisation

Tamboly said that the community's declining numbers mean that dharamshalas, sanatoriums, and other other institutions are facing losses because of poor occupancy.

“It is all well to say that the property should remain in the community. We have decided to monetise it so that we can fund social work, such as medical aid,” said Tamboly.

