 Maharashtra Cancels MSRTC 10% Seasonal Fare Hike Amid Flood Relief Measures: Pratap Sarnaik
The announcement was made on Wednesday by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, following directives from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 09:17 PM IST
Maharashtra Cancels MSRTC 10% Seasonal Fare Hike Amid Flood Relief Measures | FPJ/ Ankit Shukla

Mumbai: In view of the flood situation caused by the retreating monsoon across Maharashtra, the state government has cancelled the 10% seasonal fare hike for bus services operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). The announcement was made on Wednesday by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, following directives from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Relief for Commuters

The decision comes as a relief to citizens already burdened by the economic and logistical impact of recent floods. MSRTC typically implements a temporary fare increase during the festive season. This year, a 10% hike had been announced for Diwali travel, from October 15 to November 5, but the government decided to withdraw it considering the hardships caused by the floods.

Government Statement

Minister Sarnaik said: “As per the directives of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, we have decided to cancel the 10% fare hike in MSRTC bus services. The government remains committed to making public transport more affordable and accessible for all citizens.”

Earlier, MSRTC had announced the hike on most services, excluding air-conditioned Shivneri and Shivai buses. Sarnaik added that while the State Transport Authority permits fare increases up to 30% during festive periods, the 10% hike was rolled back due to the flood situation.

MSRTC: Maharashtra’s Lifeline

MSRTC operates around 15,000 buses, connecting over 90% of the state’s villages with district headquarters and cities. Over 50 lakh passengers rely on these services daily. With the fare hike now cancelled, commuters can continue traveling at existing rates, offering timely relief ahead of the Diwali festival.

