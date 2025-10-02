Mumbai News: BMC To Roll Out Push-Button Beepers At Traffic Signals Citywide To Aid Visually Impaired Pedestrians

BMC pilot push-button beeper installed at Ghatkopar traffic signal to aid visually impaired pedestrians | File Photo

Mumbai: To make city streets more accessible for the visually impaired, the BMC installed beepers on a pilot basis at the traffic signal near the BEST bus depot on LBS Road in Ghatkopar. After the successful trial, the BMC now plans to install the beeper system across the city. Two more locations have already been chosen for the next round of testing, confirmed officials.

Traffic Signal Upgrades

Mumbai has around 650 traffic signals across various junctions, and these are currently being upgraded. Traditionally, the signal timings were fixed, but the signals are now operating on an automated timing system, which is making traffic management more efficient.

As part of this upgrade, the BMC's traffic department last year decided to install beeper systems for the visually impaired. To address this, the BMC installed a 'push-button beeper systems' at traffic signal in Ghatkopar few months back.

How the Beepers Help

"Visually challenged individuals often face difficulty determining the right moment to cross the road at traffic signals. To address this, the new system emits a distinct sound that indicates when it is safe to cross and when the signal turns green. In addition to signaling the change in traffic lights, the beepers specifically notify pedestrians when it is safe to cross. As the signal changes, the volume and frequency of the beep gradually decrease, serving as an auditory cue to caution the visually impaired against crossing," said a senior civic official.

Expansion Plans

To improve pedestrian safety, especially for the visually impaired, the BMC is installing tactile push-button systems at high-footfall traffic signals across Mumbai, including major junctions and areas near hospitals. These buttons are designed for easy recognition by touch.

Following a successful pilot at the BEST bus depot junction on LBS Road in Ghatkopar, two more trials will be conducted at the signal near Lalit Building on Captain Prakash Pethe Marg (Cuffe Parade) and near Fatima High School on P.D'Mello Road (Wadala).

Revival of Previous Systems

According to a civic official, similar systems were installed at locations like Worli Sea Face and Poonam Chambers a few years ago but were discontinued following noise complaints from residents.

The civic body is now reviving the initiative with improved, low-disturbance designs and safeguards against misuse. Awareness efforts will also be undertaken to inform visually impaired individuals about the new system.

