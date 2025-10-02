 Mumbai Crime: Powai Police Arrest Man With 120 Grams Mephedrone Worth ₹6 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Powai Police Arrest Man With 120 Grams Mephedrone Worth ₹6 Lakh

Mumbai Crime: Powai Police Arrest Man With 120 Grams Mephedrone Worth ₹6 Lakh

The Powai police arrested an individual for allegedly possessing 120 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 6 lakh. The arrest was made on October 2 at 2:10 am near Picnic Hotel, Powai. The police have not disclosed his identity.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 09:17 PM IST
article-image
Powai Police Arrest Man With 120 Grams Of Mephedrone Worth ₹6 Lakh | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Powai police arrested an individual for allegedly possessing 120 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 6 lakh. The arrest was made on October 2 at 2:10 am near Picnic Hotel, Powai. The police have not disclosed his identity.

Details of Arrest

According to the police, during patrolling, they noticed a man with suspicious body language. When they stopped him and conducted a search, they discovered mephedrone in his possession, which he allegedly intended to sell.

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: Azad Maidan Police Register Forgery Case Against Accused For Using Fake Documents At Bombay HC
Mumbai Crime: Azad Maidan Police Register Forgery Case Against Accused For Using Fake Documents At Bombay HC
Assam News: SIT Arrests Musician Sekharjyoti Goswami, Singer Amritprava Mahanta In Zubeen Garg Death Probe
Assam News: SIT Arrests Musician Sekharjyoti Goswami, Singer Amritprava Mahanta In Zubeen Garg Death Probe
Sonam Kapoor Ignores Paparazzi Amid Pregnancy Reports - Watch Video
Sonam Kapoor Ignores Paparazzi Amid Pregnancy Reports - Watch Video
'I Am Also A Farmer...': Maha Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Assures Farmers Will Not Face A Black Diwali During His Dussehra Rally Speech | VIDEO
'I Am Also A Farmer...': Maha Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Assures Farmers Will Not Face A Black Diwali During His Dussehra Rally Speech | VIDEO
Read Also
Mumbai Video: Fire Breaks Out At Timber Shop In Kamathipura While Bursting Crackers; No Injuries...
article-image

The investigation further revealed that he was involved in supplying the drug to customers in the Powai area. The police seized the contraband, registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and arrested him.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Am Also A Farmer...': Maha Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Assures Farmers Will Not Face A Black Diwali...

'I Am Also A Farmer...': Maha Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Assures Farmers Will Not Face A Black Diwali...

VIDEO: Eknath Shinde Launches Sharp Attack On Uddhav Thackeray At Shiv Sena Dussehra Rally, Pledges...

VIDEO: Eknath Shinde Launches Sharp Attack On Uddhav Thackeray At Shiv Sena Dussehra Rally, Pledges...

GST Bachat Utsav: Mumbai Sees Festive Vehicle Sales Surge After PM Modi's Next Generation GST...

GST Bachat Utsav: Mumbai Sees Festive Vehicle Sales Surge After PM Modi's Next Generation GST...

Mumbai: Kandivali Couple Booked For Defrauding Businesswoman Of ₹48.5 Lakh In Fake Loan And School...

Mumbai: Kandivali Couple Booked For Defrauding Businesswoman Of ₹48.5 Lakh In Fake Loan And School...

Mumbai News: Siddhivinayak Temple Gold Auction Fetches ₹1.15 Crore On Dussehra

Mumbai News: Siddhivinayak Temple Gold Auction Fetches ₹1.15 Crore On Dussehra