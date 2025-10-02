Mumbai Crime: Powai Police Arrest Man With 120 Grams Mephedrone Worth ₹6 Lakh

Powai Police Arrest Man With 120 Grams Of Mephedrone Worth ₹6 Lakh | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Powai police arrested an individual for allegedly possessing 120 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 6 lakh. The arrest was made on October 2 at 2:10 am near Picnic Hotel, Powai. The police have not disclosed his identity.

Details of Arrest

According to the police, during patrolling, they noticed a man with suspicious body language. When they stopped him and conducted a search, they discovered mephedrone in his possession, which he allegedly intended to sell.

The investigation further revealed that he was involved in supplying the drug to customers in the Powai area. The police seized the contraband, registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and arrested him.

