 Mumbai News: Four Youths Held Allegedly For Performing Dangerous Bike Stunts In Kurla
Kurla police arrested four youths for performing motorcycle stunts and posting videos online. They seized one bike used for tricks and are further investigating the phenomenon of seeking fame through social media.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 06:47 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Four Youths Held For Performing Bike Stunts In Kurla | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Kurla police apprehended four young individuals for executing stunts on motorcycles and sharing videos on social media. The authorities have confiscated a motorcycle utilized for tricks, and they are probing the issue more deeply.

At present, numerous individuals are attempting to achieve fame by sharing videos on social media. Likewise, several young individuals aged 20 to 22 were executing stunts on the streets here at night in the Kurla region.

These young individuals identified as Aditya Wagh (21), Tanush Pawar (20), Sanjay Nath (19), and Aman Khan (19) were executing tricks while riding bicycles at fast speeds, according to report by Loksatta. They were sharing videos of these tricks on social media. Nonetheless, other drivers had to endure consequences because of their antics. The authorities confiscated the motorcycle utilized for the stunt

Several drivers had expressed their concerns to the police about this issue. Dissatisfaction was also being communicated on social media. The police promptly initiated a case and began looking for these young individuals. During the inquiry, the authorities discovered that these young individuals live in the Kurla West region.

article-image

Similar Incident

A Lamborghini was involved in a mishap on Mumbai’s Coastal Road around 9:15 am on Saturday, losing control while moving. The incident raised concerns about the safety of luxury sports cars in city traffic. Onlookers gathered as traffic police arrived promptly, but there was no severe disruption to the road, however no injuries have been reported.

A video posted by Gautam Singhania shows the speeding Lamborghini approaching at high speed, swerving sharply before crashing into a road divider. Atish Shah, aged 52, was driving towards Colaba when he lost control, causing the car to slide and collide with the divider.

