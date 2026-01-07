Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: Sajag Nagrik Manch Alleges Model Code Violations By NMMC, CIDCO Contract Workers

Navi Mumbai civic elections face scrutiny after Sajag Nagrik Manch alleges Model Code of Conduct violations by contract workers | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Jan 07: The Sajag Nagrik Manch has approached the State Election Commission alleging large-scale violations of the Model Code of Conduct by contract workers employed with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and CIDCO during the ongoing civic election process.

Contract workers allegedly involved in campaigning

According to the complaint, despite clear Election Commission guidelines prohibiting government, semi-government and contract employees from participating in election campaigning, contract workers from key civic departments such as water supply, sanitation, health, gardens and other services have been actively involved in political rallies, corner meetings and padayatras across Navi Mumbai.

Workers seen near booths and campaign offices

The forum has alleged that several workers were found operating from campaign offices during duty hours, while in some locations contract staff were reportedly seen stationed near polling booths. Instances of contract workers functioning at the booth level during earlier elections have also been cited, raising concerns over the neutrality of the election machinery.

Conflict of interest alleged in contractor-candidates

The complaint further points to a conflict of interest, noting that in several wards, election candidates themselves are contractors. This, the forum claims, creates the possibility of workers being compelled to participate in campaigning to safeguard their employment or continuation of work.

Demand for strict action and surveillance-based checks

Terming the situation a threat to free and fair elections, the Sajag Nagrik Manch has urged the State Election Commission to identify those involved through CCTV footage and video surveillance, initiate strict action against erring workers and contractors, deploy special flying squads for field checks, and take action against candidates found exerting pressure.

Appeal made to district and divisional authorities

Representations have also been submitted to the Thane district collector and the Konkan divisional commissioner, seeking urgent intervention to ensure a transparent and impartial election process.

