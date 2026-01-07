NMMC Election 2026: Navi Mumbai Police Impose Traffic Restrictions In Vashi From January 14–16 For Poll Process; Check Alternate Routes & Diversions

Navi Mumbai Police impose traffic restrictions in Vashi from January 14–16 for the poll process | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Jan 07: Navi Mumbai police have imposed traffic restrictions in parts of Vashi from January 14 to January 16, between 6 am and 9 pm, in view of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) election process, including distribution of polling material, voting and counting.

Strong rooms and polling booths set up in Sector 12

The restrictions have been enforced as strong rooms for wards 16, 17 and 18 have been set up at the NMMC Swimming Pool Building in Sector 12, Vashi.

Polling material will be distributed from the strong room on January 14, voting will be held on January 15, and counting of votes will take place on January 16.

Three polling booths have also been established at the same premises, leading to a significant movement of election officials, vehicles carrying sensitive election material, candidates and their supporters.

Key road stretches closed to vehicular movement

As per the traffic notification, the movement of all types of vehicles from Kopar Khairane towards Vashi railway station will be prohibited on the stretch between Blue Diamond Junction and Bassien Catholic Bank Junction during the specified period.

Similarly, vehicular movement from Vashi railway station towards Kopar Khairane will be restricted on the road between Catholic Bank Junction and Perfect Ceramic–IDBI Bank Junction.

Alternative routes announced for commuters

To minimise inconvenience, the traffic police have announced alternative routes. Vehicles travelling from Kopar Khairane to Vashi railway station have been advised to proceed via Kopri Signal and Palm Beach Road to reach their destinations.

Those heading from Vashi railway station towards Kopar Khairane have been directed to take a left turn at Gavdevi Temple, travel via the Juhugaon creek-side road within Sector 12, Vashi, and continue through IDBI Bank Junction.

Essential services exempted from restrictions

The restrictions will not apply to police vehicles, fire brigade units, ambulances, government vehicles, vehicles requisitioned for election duty, and other essential service vehicles.

Traffic measures aimed at smooth conduct of polls

Issuing the order under the relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Navi Mumbai, Tirupati Kakade said the measures were necessary to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the election process.

“Considering the movement of election officials, sensitive polling material and candidates during the NMMC election process, traffic restrictions have been imposed in parts of Vashi to maintain security and avoid congestion,” DCP Kakade said.

Also Watch:

Commuters urged to cooperate

The Navi Mumbai traffic police have appealed to commuters to cooperate and follow the revised traffic arrangements during the election period.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/