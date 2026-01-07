 Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: BMC Begins ₹1.22 Crore Repair Work At Headquarters Ahead Of Mayor, Committee Chambers Reopening
Ahead of the January 15 civic elections, the BMC has begun repair and cleaning work worth Rs 1.22 crore at its headquarters to prepare Mayor’s chambers, party offices and committee rooms, which had remained shut and damaged since the civic body was dissolved in March 2022.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 10:52 PM IST
BMC undertakes repair and cleaning work at its headquarters ahead of the formation of the new civic body | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 07: After a hiatus of nine years, the BMC is set to return to the electoral arena, with voting scheduled for January 15. The election will usher in a new general body, which will go on to elect the Mayor—one of the city’s most prestigious civic positions—along with political party group leaders, the Leader of the Opposition, and chairpersons of statutory and special committees.

Keeping in view the forthcoming civic transition, the BMC has commenced comprehensive repair and cleaning work to ensure its chambers in the BMC headquarters are fully prepared for the new leadership and statutory proceedings.

Administrator rule left civic offices defunct

After the civic body’s term ended on March 7, 2022, an Administrator took charge from March 8, 2022, leaving the BMC and its statutory and special committees defunct. As a result, offices of the Mayor, committee chairpersons, the Leader of the House, and the Leader of the Opposition were shut, and municipal party offices sealed.

Termite damage and neglect revealed

Nearly three years of neglect and termite infestation have since rendered these offices unfit for use. Inspections ahead of the elections revealed severe termite damage, peeling paint, cracks, and broken fittings, leaving the chambers and offices in a state of serious disrepair.

Repair work initiated at cost of Rs 1.22 crore

To ensure the Mayor’s chamber, party offices, and committee chambers are fully functional after the civic body is formed in the coming days, the BMC has initiated repair work. JP Infra Project has been appointed for the job at a cost of Rs 1.22 crore, including taxes.

