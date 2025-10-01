Mumbai Fraud: 49-Year-Old Businessman Duped Of ₹3.10 Crore In Flat Deal At Lower Parel; Builder Booked For Cheating

Mumbai builder booked for duping businessman of Rs 3.10 crore in Ison Heights flat deal | Representative Image

Mumbai: A Mumbai-based businessman has accused a city builder of duping him of over Rs 3.10 crore in an allegedly fraudulent flat sale at the Ison Heights project in Lower Parel, after waiting nearly a decade for possession. Following the complaint, the N. M. Joshi Marg Police have registered a case of cheating against Ishwarlal Lakhada of Hatadiya Builders Pvt. Ltd.

Background of Complaint

According to the FIR, the complainant, Champat Suthar, 49, who runs a glass business and resides in Chinchpokli (East), was looking to buy a new flat in 2014. Through a mutual business contact, he was introduced to real estate agent Champalal Jain, who showed him an under-construction project called Ison Heights, being developed by Hatadiya Builders Pvt. Ltd. on N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel.

Builder’s Promise of Timely Possession

Jain assured Suthar that 14 floors of the building had already been completed and possession would be given within the next 18 months. Impressed with the property during a site visit, Suthar agreed to proceed with the purchase and was introduced to builder Ishwarlal Lakhada, a resident of Aditya Building, Sikka Nagar, V. P. Road, Mumbai.

Payment Made by Buyer

A deal was finalized for Flat No. 702 on the 7th floor at a total cost of Rs 2.46 crore — Rs 2.36 crore for the flat and Rs 10 lakh for a parking slot. Between April 16, 2014 and August 18, 2016, Suthar claims to have paid Rs 1.12 crore via cheques and another Rs 1.30 crore in cash, totaling Rs 2.42 crore.

However, according to the complaint, Lakhada started avoiding the flat agreement process after receiving the payments.

Construction Halt and Resumption

In 2017 and 2018, the construction of the project came to a standstill. Work resumed in January 2019, prompting Suthar to once again follow up with the builder, who then allegedly demanded additional payments. Suthar transferred an additional Rs 67.82 lakh via cheques to Hatadiya Builders account.

Total Payment Reaches Rs 3.10 Crore

By April 8, 2024, the total amount paid by Suthar had reached Rs 3.10 crore. Lakhada had reportedly promised to hand over the flat by September 2024, but failed to do so. After multiple follow-ups yielded no response, Suthar sent a legal notice on March 8, 2025, demanding possession within 15 days. With no reply from the builder, Suthar approached the N. M. Joshi Marg Police.

Case Registered Against Builder

Based on the complaint, police have booked Ishwarlal Lakhada under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway.

