Maharashtra News: Meenatai Thackeray Statue Defaced At Shivaji Park, Triggers Political Outrage

Mumbai: Bal Thackeray's Late Wife, Meenatai's Statue At Shivaji Park Defaced By Unknown Individual Using Red Paint; Sena UBT Threatens Protest

Tension gripped Mumbai’s Shivaji Park area on Wednesday morning after the statue of late Meenatai Thackeray, wife of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, was defaced with red oil paint by unidentified miscreants.

The incident occurred around 6.30 a.m., leaving red stains on the statue and its surroundings. Outraged Shiv Sena (UBT) workers quickly gathered at the spot and launched a protest.

Uddhav Thackeray condemns ‘shameful act’

Reacting strongly, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray condemned the act as “highly condemnable” and suggested it could be an attempt to create unrest in Maharashtra.

“Today’s incident is extremely shameful. Such acts are usually done by stray elements who are ashamed even to take the names of their own parents, or by those trying to replicate attempts to disturb peace as seen in Bihar recently, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother was insulted,” Thackeray said.

He recalled that a similar incident had taken place 18 years ago and urged his party workers to remain calm despite strong emotions.

Government promises strict action

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also denounced the defacement, assuring that police would thoroughly investigate and arrest the culprits.

“We will not allow this to be given any political colour. Police will take strict action against whoever is behind this,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that he had personally spoken to the Police Commissioner and Joint Commissioner of Police, instructing them to trace the culprits within 24 hours and ensure strict punishment under the law.

Minister of State for Home and Revenue Yogesh Kadam, from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, also condemned the act. Calling Meenatai Thackeray the “matriarch for all Shiv Sainiks,” he noted that the statue had been installed years ago at the instructions of Bal Thackeray, with his father Ramdas Kadam playing a key role in its erection.

Raj Thackeray demands CCTV probe

MNS chief Raj Thackeray visited the site in the afternoon and directed police officials to check all CCTV footage in the area.

“Verify every CCTV camera and ensure the culprits are traced within 24 hours,” Raj Thackeray told the police.

Opposition blames government

Meanwhile, Sena (UBT) leader and MP Anil Desai blamed the state government for security lapses.

“This is nothing but the failure of the government,” he remarked.

Security stepped up at Shivaji Park

As tempers ran high, Shiv Sena (UBT) workers cleaned the statue and its surroundings. Police have stepped up security in and around Shivaji Park to prevent further tension. Authorities are examining CCTV footage from the locality to identify the culprits.