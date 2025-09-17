Mumbai: Red Paint Thrown At Meenatai Thackeray's Statue At Shivaji Park; Raj Thackeray Visits Site, Uddhav Expected Soon (Video) | X @fpjindia

Mumbai: Political tensions emerged at Dadar's Shivaji Park on Wednesday after miscreants threw red paint on bust of Meenatai Thackeray's- Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's wife. The bust is located at the entrance of the park. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) workers reached the spot and removed the paint. The incident took place early morning. By afternoon, Sena UBT workers put garlands on the Meenatai's bust after cleaning it.

As per locals, there is a security guard always deployed 24/7 at the park and expressed surprise at the incident. MNS Chief Raj Thackeray, who resides in Dadar's Shivaji Park, went to the site of the desecration after being made aware of the incident and took stock of the situation. As per locals, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will also visit Shivaji Park later in the afternoon.

Shiv Sena UBT workers putting garland on Meenatai Thackeray's bust at Shivaji Park |

As per reports, CCTV footage from the area shows a person near the statue around the time of the incident. Investigations are underway to establish the identity of the individual. No formal complaint with the police has been registered so far.

The iconic Shivaji Park ground holds historic importance, socially as well as politically. The park also houses late Balasaheb Thackeray's memorial next to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue inside the ground.

As per the tradition, the ground will hold Shiv Sena UBT's Dussehra melave next month.