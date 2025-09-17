'This Is Some Crazy Stuff...': ₹998 Crore Nagpur Flyover Built 1.5 Metre Above Family's Balcony Goes Viral; Netizens React | X (@MumbaiCommunit2)

Nagpur: The ₹998-crore Indora-Dighori flyover project in the city has put civic authorities in an awkward position as part of the structure aligns directly with a family's balcony, sparking intense discussions on urban planning, encroachment, and infrastructure oversight.

The striking structure, which gained widespread attention on social media through images and clips, features a large viaduct that runs nearly parallel to a balcony at Ashok Circle on Great Nag Road. To the audience, it seems as though the enormous flyover has intruded into a person's living space. The occurrence has led the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) to deliver notices and commence an investigation into the lawfulness of the house involved.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The elevated corridor spanning 8.9 km from Indora Chowk to Dighori Chowk on NH-353D, carried out by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), ranks among Nagpur’s most ambitious endeavors, aimed at providing seamless connectivity between Kamal Chowk, Reshimbag Square, and Dighori. A large rotary is being constructed at Ashok Circle in South Nagpur, where five main roads intersect, to enhance traffic flow efficiency.

Nonetheless, the closeness of the flyover to the Patre family's balcony has initiated a blame game between NHAI and NMC. NHAI asserts that the structure adheres "strictly to the approved designs," emphasizing a 1.5-metre space between the flyover beam and the balcony. It has been asserted that the balcony constitutes an unauthorised extension that qualifies as encroachment and was previously reported to NMC for removal last year.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

NMC officials have labeled the house as illegal, claiming it was built without an approved plan on Nazul land (government-leased land) that is located in a slum area. “The officials will assess the lease situation and implement the required actions to ensure the property is vacated according to protocol,” stated Ganesh Rathod, a senior NMC official.

The Patre family, nonetheless, minimized the dispute. “The roadway is elevated 14 to 15 feet above our balcony, and there’s no safety concern,” stated the homeowner, Pravin Patre. “It's merely a ray going through.” We were informed about our balcony extension earlier this year and worked with the authorities. "Individuals are boosting the video's popularity solely for attention."

Netizens React

After the X page posted images of the Nagpur house with the caption, "This is some crazy stuff going on in Nagpur, 'Flyover inside my Balcony", many commented how hilarious and stupid but at the same time raised concerns for the family and irresponsible behavior by the Municipal Corporation and engineers.

As both agencies transfer responsibility, the event has turned into a warning for Nagpur regarding urban planning and the implementation of major infrastructure initiatives.