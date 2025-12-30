 Chaos Erupts At Thane Congress Office During AB Form Distribution
HomeMumbaiChaos Erupts At Thane Congress Office During AB Form Distribution

Chaos Erupts At Thane Congress Office During AB Form Distribution

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 11:25 PM IST
Chaos Erupts At Thane Congress Office During AB Form Distribution |

Thane: A major commotion occurred at the Congress party office in the central part of Thane city on Monday night during the distribution of AB forms. Against the backdrop of the municipal elections, as the process of giving AB forms to the candidates was underway, the internal conflict within the party came to the fore. Initially, there was a verbal argument, but within a short time, the argument intensified and escalated to swearing, intimidation, and pushing and shoving.

Action By Thane Nagar Police

As soon as the information about this incident was received, officers and personnel from the Thane Nagar Police Station immediately reached the spot. A large police presence was increased inside and outside the Congress office to keep the situation under control. The police are constantly monitoring to ensure no untoward incident occurs.

Tensed Situation Was Brought Under Control

Thane District Congress President Vikrant Chavan and other party committee inspectors were distributing AB forms to the candidates. During this time, dissatisfaction arose among some workers and aspiring candidates regarding the distribution of forms. Due to this, the atmosphere became tense. The situation is currently under control and further police investigation is underway.

