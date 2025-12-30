 Navi Mumbai New Year 2026: CIDCO To Run Late-Night Metro Services On Belapur–Pendhar Line Until 1:30 AM
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai New Year 2026: CIDCO To Run Late-Night Metro Services On Belapur–Pendhar Line Until 1:30 AM

Navi Mumbai New Year 2026: CIDCO To Run Late-Night Metro Services On Belapur–Pendhar Line Until 1:30 AM

CIDCO will operate extended late-night services on Navi Mumbai Metro Line No. 1 between Belapur and Pendhar on New Year’s Eve. Special trains will run every 20 minutes from 10 pm, with the last service from Belapur at 1.30 am to ensure safe and convenient travel.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 11:21 PM IST
article-image
CIDCO announces extended late-night metro services on Navi Mumbai Metro Line No. 1 to facilitate New Year’s Eve travel | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Dec 30: Commuters celebrating the New Year in Navi Mumbai will get extended late-night connectivity as CIDCO has announced special metro services on Navi Mumbai Metro Line No. 1 between Belapur and Pendhar on December 31.

Metro Services Extended Till 1.30 Am

According to CIDCO, the metro will operate beyond regular hours till 1.30 am on Thursday, January 1, 2026, to facilitate safe and convenient travel for passengers on New Year’s Eve. Special services will run from 10 pm onwards at a frequency of every 20 minutes from both Belapur and Pendhar terminal stations.

Last Trains From Belapur And Pendhar Announced

The last metro service from Belapur will depart at 1.30 am, while the final service from Pendhar will leave at 1.00 am. During the remaining hours, metro operations will continue as per the regular schedule.

CIDCO Cites Heavy New Year Passenger Movement

“Considering the large number of citizens expected to travel during New Year celebrations, CIDCO has planned extended metro services to ensure safe, comfortable and hassle-free commuting for passengers,” a CIDCO official said.

Public Asked To Use Metro Services

CIDCO has appealed to commuters to make use of public transport during the festive night and cooperate with metro authorities for smooth operations.

