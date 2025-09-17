 Maharashtra Onion Farmers Protest Exclusion From Price Decline Meeting, Citing 'Empty Promises' From Politicians
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Onion Farmers Protest Exclusion From Price Decline Meeting, Citing 'Empty Promises' From Politicians

Maharashtra Onion Farmers Protest Exclusion From Price Decline Meeting, Citing 'Empty Promises' From Politicians

Onion farmers in Maharashtra protested their exclusion from a meeting on declining prices, criticising politicians for empty promises. Minister Bharne announced plans to stabilise onion prices with officials' involvement.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 01:10 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Onion Farmers Protest Exclusion From Price Decline Meeting, Citing 'Empty Promises' From Politicians | Pinterest

Onion farmers in Maharashtra have objected to their 'omission' from the high-level meeting organized by state agriculture minister Dattatray Vithoba Bharne to address the decline in onion prices in Maharashtra. Bharat Dighole, head of the Maharashtra Onion Growers Association, criticized both the ruling and Opposition parties for merely offering empty promises to the farmers without addressing substantial matters.

On Tuesday, Bharne shared information about a significant meeting at the Mantralaya, where top officials from the marketing department were present. In his announcement, the minister stated that measures would be implemented to stabilize onion prices.

Also Watch

Additionally, the marketing department has been requested to implement measures to guarantee an appropriate import-export policy and ensure that plantation is done based on necessity.

FPJ Shorts
Pune: Short Film 'Koos' Wins State-Level Award, Highlights Plight Of Sugarcane Women Labourers
Pune: Short Film 'Koos' Wins State-Level Award, Highlights Plight Of Sugarcane Women Labourers
Major Tragedy Averted! Flames Shoot Out Of Swiss Airlines Plane Engine During Takeoff At Boston Airport; VIDEO
Major Tragedy Averted! Flames Shoot Out Of Swiss Airlines Plane Engine During Takeoff At Boston Airport; VIDEO
iPhone 17 Series Hit By Delivery Delays In India, iPhone 17 Pro Max Shipping Date Pushed To Mid-October
iPhone 17 Series Hit By Delivery Delays In India, iPhone 17 Pro Max Shipping Date Pushed To Mid-October
PM Modi's 75th Birthday: NaMo App Launches Seva Parv 2025 To Celebrate Prime Minister's Spirit Of Service
PM Modi's 75th Birthday: NaMo App Launches Seva Parv 2025 To Celebrate Prime Minister's Spirit Of Service

Dighole mentioned they obtained details about the gathering from the minister's Facebook post. “We farmers have been demonstrating against the decrease in onion prices for a long time, yet the government has ignored our issues.” In the same way, former Union Minister Sharad Pawar might have held a meeting in Delhi regarding this, but his leaders kept making hollow statements," he remarked.

Read Also
Maharashtra Produces 170 Lakh Metric Tonnes Of Onion In 2025, Harvests More Compared To Previous...
article-image

Onion farmers in the state have been demonstrating due to the decline in prices of the essential ingredient. In contrast to the production cost of Rs 2,000/quintal, the bulb is currently selling in the majority of wholesale markets at Rs 1,200-1,300/quintal. Traders connected the price decline to an oversupply in the local market.

The central government's choice to sell 3 lakh tonnes that it had acquired has further contributed to the price decline. Dighole stated that while policies are created, farmers are excluded from the majority of discussions. "During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to Nashik, we were placed under house arrest." "They fear that we will cause problems," he stated.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Onion Farmers Protest Exclusion From Price Decline Meeting, Citing 'Empty Promises' From...

Maharashtra Onion Farmers Protest Exclusion From Price Decline Meeting, Citing 'Empty Promises' From...

Navi Mumbai: Public Demonstration Held Over Alleged Corruption At Belapur Deputy Registrar's Office;...

Navi Mumbai: Public Demonstration Held Over Alleged Corruption At Belapur Deputy Registrar's Office;...

Mumbai: Bal Thackeray's Late Wife, Meenatai's Statue At Shivaji Park Defaced By Unknown Individual...

Mumbai: Bal Thackeray's Late Wife, Meenatai's Statue At Shivaji Park Defaced By Unknown Individual...

Mumbai: Iconic 'Van Rani' Toy Train Set To Hit Tracks Again At Sanjay Gandhi National Park By...

Mumbai: Iconic 'Van Rani' Toy Train Set To Hit Tracks Again At Sanjay Gandhi National Park By...

Navratri 2025: How To Buy Authentic Garba Tickets Online and Avoid Scams

Navratri 2025: How To Buy Authentic Garba Tickets Online and Avoid Scams