Maharashtra Onion Farmers Protest Exclusion From Price Decline Meeting, Citing 'Empty Promises' From Politicians

Onion farmers in Maharashtra have objected to their 'omission' from the high-level meeting organized by state agriculture minister Dattatray Vithoba Bharne to address the decline in onion prices in Maharashtra. Bharat Dighole, head of the Maharashtra Onion Growers Association, criticized both the ruling and Opposition parties for merely offering empty promises to the farmers without addressing substantial matters.

On Tuesday, Bharne shared information about a significant meeting at the Mantralaya, where top officials from the marketing department were present. In his announcement, the minister stated that measures would be implemented to stabilize onion prices.

Additionally, the marketing department has been requested to implement measures to guarantee an appropriate import-export policy and ensure that plantation is done based on necessity.

Dighole mentioned they obtained details about the gathering from the minister's Facebook post. “We farmers have been demonstrating against the decrease in onion prices for a long time, yet the government has ignored our issues.” In the same way, former Union Minister Sharad Pawar might have held a meeting in Delhi regarding this, but his leaders kept making hollow statements," he remarked.

Onion farmers in the state have been demonstrating due to the decline in prices of the essential ingredient. In contrast to the production cost of Rs 2,000/quintal, the bulb is currently selling in the majority of wholesale markets at Rs 1,200-1,300/quintal. Traders connected the price decline to an oversupply in the local market.

The central government's choice to sell 3 lakh tonnes that it had acquired has further contributed to the price decline. Dighole stated that while policies are created, farmers are excluded from the majority of discussions. "During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to Nashik, we were placed under house arrest." "They fear that we will cause problems," he stated.