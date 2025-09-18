Mumbai’s Vande Bharat To Deccan Queen: Asia’s First Woman Train Driver Surekha Yadav Retires After 36 Years Of Service

Mumbai: Surekha Yadav, Asia’s first woman train driver, has retired after 36 remarkable years with Indian Railways. Her journey is an extraordinary story of determination, resilience, and breaking gender barriers in one of the most challenging professions. A true pioneer, Yadav’s career has inspired countless women to chase their dreams without limits.

A Historic First in Indian Railways

In 1988, Yadav joined the Indian Railways, becoming Asia’s first female train driver. Starting as an assistant driver in 1989, she steadily rose through the ranks. By 1996, she was driving goods trains and in 2000, she became a motorwoman. A decade later, she was entrusted with the role of a ghat driver, navigating the demanding inclines of the Western Ghats with the iconic Deccan Queen.

Making History With Vande Bharat

On 13 March 2023, Yadav created yet another milestone when she drove the prestigious Vande Bharat Express from Solapur to Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). She became the first woman to pilot the high-speed train, receiving a warm welcome on arrival. Her achievement was hailed across the country as a proud moment for Indian Railways and a symbol of women empowerment.

Humble Beginnings in Satara

Born in the Satara district of Maharashtra to farmers Sonabai and the late Ramchandra Bhosale, Yadav grew up as the eldest of five siblings. A bright student and sports enthusiast, she studied at Saint Paul Convent High School and went on to earn a diploma in Electrical Engineering. Her modest background only strengthened her resolve to break into a male-dominated profession and excel in it.

A Lasting Legacy

Surekha Yadav’s story is more than a personal success—it is a national inspiration. From being the first woman train driver in Asia to piloting India’s fastest trains, her journey represents courage, perseverance, and progress. As she retires, her legacy will continue to empower generations of women to dream beyond boundaries and redefine possibilities in Indian Railways and beyond.

