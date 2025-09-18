 Mumbai Shocker! Unidentified Man Found Dead Outside Ghatkopar Railway Station
An unidentified man was found dead outside Ghatkopar railway station in Mumbai, near the old ticket booking hall. He had sustained severe head injuries, and the exact cause of death will be determined through an autopsy.

Alok Dubey
Thursday, September 18, 2025, 06:20 PM IST
Mumbai Shocker! Unidentified Man Found Dead Outside Ghatkopar Railway Station

Mumbai: In the early hours of Thursday, an unidentified man was found dead near the old ticket booking hall outside Ghatkopar railway station. The man had sustained severe head injuries, and the exact cause of death will be determined through an autopsy.

Around 12:30 am, concerned passengers alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP) after noticing the man lying unconscious, as reported by The Times of India. He was quickly taken to a hospital by the police, but was declared dead on arrival.

The deceased had no identification documents on him. Kurla GRP has registered an accidental death report and is currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area, as reported. Forensic teams have collected blood samples, and police have circulated the man's photographs in an effort to establish his identity.

In another incident, a tragic accident occurred early Tuesday morning on the Pune–Mumbai Expressway near Tembhode village, where a 25-year-old truck driver lost control of his vehicle, resulting in his death and serious injuries to his cleaner. The driver has been booked posthumously.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Amjad Ali Abbas Ali Makandar, a resident of Gulbarga, Karnataka. He was allegedly driving recklessly when the truck, carrying sacks of jowar bound for Mumbai, crashed into an iron barrier at around 6 a.m. and fell off a bridge. Makandar died on the spot.

The cleaner, identified as 45-year-old Mira Patel Chand Patel, also from Gulbarga, sustained multiple fractures and severe injuries to his ribs, arms, and legs. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The truck, along with its cargo, was extensively damaged in the crash.

Following a preliminary investigation, a case was registered against Makandar under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, including Sections 106(1) (death by negligence), 12(a), 125(b), 324, and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act at Khandeshwar police station.

